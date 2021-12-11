Steven M. Sipple: Bears' post-practice standing ovation for Raiola speaks volumes, center says

Plus, under the circumstances at NU, this part is critical: Raiola teaches in a manner that allows lineman to learn quickly, Hiestand said.

“Today, so many people are interested in scheme coaches,” said Hiestand, retired and living in South Bend, Indiana. “They say they want fundamentals. But it’s often B.S. When you look at their practices, they have 10 minutes of individual time (devoted to fundamentals). Well, wait a minute. You say you want these guys to be fundamentally sound, but you have only 10 minutes of individual work? That’s just B.S.

“My point is, Donovan is going to bring a fundamental, bring-it-every-day teaching mentality, and Coach Frost will allow him to develop his guys. You’re not going to see them walking through plays (in practice). When Donovan hits the field, those guys are going to be coming off the ball and knocking the crap out of each other. They’re going to get their pads down and drive block and double team and execute fundamentals with a tremendously physical attitude.

“That’s what Donovan knows. That’s what he’s going to bring to that program.”

Hiestand likes the combination of Whipple at offensive coordinator and Raiola guiding the big men up front.