Steven M. Sipple: Bears' post-practice standing ovation for Raiola speaks volumes, center says

Life in the Red Podcast: Nebraska football's three new assistants, its recruiting blitz and a troubling night of hoops
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down the hires of Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph and Donovan Raiola, among other Husker topics.
Donovan Raiola went through his final practice late Thursday afternoon as a Chicago Bears assistant offensive line coach.
Following the workout, Bears head coach Matt Nagy allowed Raiola to break the huddle.
It was an emotional moment, and a telling one, Chicago starting center Sam Mustipher says.
“The standing ovation he got from the team, that speaks volumes,” Mustipher told the Journal Star on Friday. “He’s one of the most well-respected people in the building. Everybody understands the way he works.
“Man, him leaving is bittersweet for us. Having a guy like that who you can rely on day in and day out is important. He keeps it 100 percent real with you when you need to improve, and he gives you the tools necessary to succeed. It takes a lot to earn the respect of that many guys, of that many personalities. But he definitely earned that.”
Of Nebraska coach Scott Frost’s three recent staff additions for his offense, Raiola is the one who generates the most skepticism from fans and media. That’s largely because the 38-year-old Raiola’s résumé is lighter than 64-year-old Mark Whipple’s and 53-year-old Mickey Joseph’s. Unlike Whipple and Joseph, Raiola never has been a full-time assistant at the college level.
However, both Mustipher and former Chicago Bears and Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand build strong cases for why Raiola is ready for his challenging job at Nebraska.
“I’m sure there are a lot more flashy hires Nebraska could’ve made,” Mustipher said. “But, man, what he’ll bring to that (meeting) room, those guys on the line are lucky.”
Part of what makes Raiola’s job at Nebraska a challenge is that he inherits a line that struggled mightily in 2021 as the team slid to a 3-9 record (1-8 Big Ten). What’s more, Raiola walks into a situation in which Frost needs to clearly show in 2022 that he has the program pointed in the right direction. Through four seasons, Frost’s record at the school is 15-29 overall, including 10-25 in the Big Ten.
Before going to the Bears to work for Hiestand, Raiola worked for two seasons (2015, 2016) as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame under Hiestand, regarded as one of the sport's top O-line coaches.
Frost talked extensively with Hiestand before hiring Raiola. Hiestand, 63, told Frost that Raiola brings to Nebraska a high level of schematic knowledge. Just as important, though, Hiestand said Raiola emphasizes the fundamentals and fire needed for a lineman to consistently play at a high level.
Plus, under the circumstances at NU, this part is critical: Raiola teaches in a manner that allows lineman to learn quickly, Hiestand said.
“Today, so many people are interested in scheme coaches,” said Hiestand, retired and living in South Bend, Indiana. “They say they want fundamentals. But it’s often B.S. When you look at their practices, they have 10 minutes of individual time (devoted to fundamentals). Well, wait a minute. You say you want these guys to be fundamentally sound, but you have only 10 minutes of individual work? That’s just B.S.
“My point is, Donovan is going to bring a fundamental, bring-it-every-day teaching mentality, and Coach Frost will allow him to develop his guys. You’re not going to see them walking through plays (in practice). When Donovan hits the field, those guys are going to be coming off the ball and knocking the crap out of each other. They’re going to get their pads down and drive block and double team and execute fundamentals with a tremendously physical attitude.
“That’s what Donovan knows. That’s what he’s going to bring to that program.”
Hiestand likes the combination of Whipple at offensive coordinator and Raiola guiding the big men up front.
“Coach Frost hired coach Whipple for the X’s and O’s, and he hired Donovan for the fundamentals and to get his Nebraska offensive line playing like a Nebraska offensive line should play,” Hiestand said. “Coach Frost did his homework. He talked to a lot of people. He worked his ass off on this.”
Meanwhile, Mustipher also speaks glowingly of Raiola. Keep in mind, Mustipher had never played center before he arrived at Notre Dame in 2014. Under Raiola’s guidance, he became a three-year starter.
He said Raiola treats football as if it’s a high-level chess match.
You have to be a thinker, and also a mover of massive human beings.
“Obviously, it’s a game of brute strength and domination and moving your man from point A to point B, and all of that,” Mustipher said. “But Donovan’s understanding from the ground up of the how the game works, and his ability to see tips, keys and alignments from the defense, it’s crazy.”
Raiola taught Mustipher to draw up each of the offense’s formations and plays as well as the defense’s alignments for those formations.
“I would write down the down and distance, the yard line and the coverage they were in,” Mustipher said. “You do that for every play. Obviously, that takes a lot of time, but it’s the easiest way to identify patterns. The details are in the dirt. Donovan was always willing to work at it and help me understand it.”
Mustipher takes none of it for granted.
“I’ve had O-line coaches that I hated playing for,” he said. “I’ve had O-line coaches who were terrible people and great coaches. Donovan happens to be a great guy off the field, but he’s also great on the field and a great guy to learn from.
“It’s not shocking he would land in a role like this (at Nebraska). He really worked for it.”
Mustipher spent two seasons on the Bears’ practice squad before becoming a seven-game starter in 2020 and a 12-game starter so far this season.
The Bears are 4-8, but rank eighth in the NFL in average rushing yards per game at 125.1.
"I really can't put into words the impact he's had on me as a person and me as a football player," Mustipher said. "The hours that he put into me ..."
His voice trails off, and thinks back to those Notre Dame days.
“Whenever I wanted to get extra work in, he was always there. His knowledge of the game and understanding of how defenses scheme up offenses, and vice versa, and his understanding of fundamentals and technique, it’s just crazy.
“He’s an encyclopedia of knowledge.”
