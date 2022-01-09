Steven M. Sipple: As Joseph stocks WR cupboard, Whipple's time in AFC North feels pertinent

"That’s in my DNA and it always has been. But I also go back to what I said first, that I want to do what the defense doesn’t think I’m going to do. That’s what it is. Those things will come together. You build it up. To me, you build your offense to handle Michigan and Ohio State."

Nebraska, 3-9 last season (1-8 Big Ten), also must be mindful of, well, the entire Big Ten West Division. It's largely a black-and-blue bunch.

Bolstering the run game has to be part of Whipple and Frost's "build-it-up" process in advance of spring ball.

"When I was in the ACC, it was Clemson," added Whipple, the Pitt Panthers' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021. "What do we need to do to beat Clemson? (Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent) Venables does a great job. When I went to Pittsburgh, I asked the kids, what do we need? They kicked our tail the year before down there ..."

Clemson actually kicked Pitt's tails in 2020 to the tune of 52-17, with the Panthers managing only 16 rushing yards on 24 carries.

This season, though, Pitt defeated Clemson 27-17 during the regular season, rushing 43 times for 162 yards (3.8 ypc), and went on to capture the ACC.