Steven M. Sipple: As Frost revamps offensive staff, Chinander relishes chemistry in his group

If you're a Nebraska football fan, chances are you're fixated on Scott Frost's overhaul of his offensive staff.
As for the Husker defense, you might be thinking, if it's not broke, don't fix it.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is thinking essentially the same thing, at least as it pertains to his staff.
This much is clear: The chemistry is strong in his group.
"That means everything," he said earlier this week as Nebraska (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) prepared for Saturday's game against 19th-ranked Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2) in Madison.
"You always want to have great coaches," he added. "Sometimes you don't necessarily need guys who know everything. They can be brought up in the system and know what everybody wants them to do. But we have the combination of really intelligent coaches that have done a great job teaching technique, and we get along so well.
"It's a good thing when we can sit in that meeting room and talk about ideas, and everybody in that room knows that when we have a bunch of ideas on the board — whether it's my idea or coach (Travis) Fisher's idea or Mike Dawson's idea or Tony Tuioti's idea or Barrett Ruud's — when we walk out of there, we're going to circle some ideas or we're going to cross them off. But the bottom line is, they're our decisions, period.
"Everybody's really, really good at that."
Chinander, though, swings the final hammer. He's clearly the leader — clearly a leader, period. His assistants have bought into his teachings and culture, as have the players. You see it in the way they consistently rally hard to the ball. You see it in their disciplined approach. Sure, there are assignment busts at times, but they've become far less frequent since 2018 when Frost's staff took over in Lincoln.
You see the defense's improvement and general consistency — Nebraska ranks 27th nationally in scoring defense, allowing 20.9 points per game — and you can't help but begin to wonder if the 41-year-old Chinander may soon be approached for head-coaching jobs.
"Do I aspire to be a head coach? Yes. Would it have to be an absolute great (job)? Yes," he said. "I love this job I have. I want to be here until I retire, if possible. But if a great (head-coaching job) came along, I think everybody wants their chance, eventually.
"I think I've had the opportunity to learn and grow and learn how to do it. It'd be fun to take that chance at some point in time. But I'm not out there looking. If it happens someday, and it's the right one, maybe."
For now, of course, Chinander wants to see more improvement from his unit. You definitely saw progress Nov. 6 against Ohio State, Nebraska's most recent contest. The Blackshirts followed Chinander's game plan to a "T," which basically meant keeping everything in front of them and tackling viciously. In their 26-17 victory, the Buckeyes managed only one pass play of more than 23 yards, and — get this — rushed 30 times for only 90 yards.
Ohio State currently leads the nation with an average of 46.3 points per game.
Bottom line, Chinander wants his unit to play fast. He wants his guys to be physical, even violent. You saw all of that against the Buckeyes. You've seen it much of the time over the course of a frustrating season for the program.
Being violent in football, Chinander said, means being "sudden" when it's time to make a play on a blitz or a ball-carrier in a gap.
That sort of approach helps explain why Nebraska's defense has made noticeable strides in stopping the run during Chinander's four seasons in Lincoln. In 2017, the final season of Mike Riley's tenure at NU, the Huskers allowed an unsightly 5.7 yards per rush to rank 124th nationally. That's essentially surrendering.
This year, Nebraska is allowing only 3.7 yards per rush (tied for 43rd). No, the Huskers aren't dominating. But that's undeniable progress. It's certainly not surrendering. You've seen no signs of let-up even amid all the losing.
The progress against the run has been steady. NU allowed 5.0 yards per carry in 2018, 4.8 in 2019 and 4.2 last season.
During that span, I harped on the need for Nebraska's run defense to improve. Well, here it is. And guess what? Chinander wants it to be even better. He wants the number in the 3.0 range or below. That's championship football.
"Are we there yet? Probably not. But can we get there? Yes, I believe we can," he said.
Keeping the defensive staff together would help matters. There's obviously no guarantees on that front. But continuity matters in football, as does experience in a system. In fact, Nebraska inside linebacker Luke Reimer thinks the players' continuity in Chinander's system helps explain improvement.
"I just think we know the system as a collective group — a lot better than what we did in 2019," Reimer said. "That allows us to play faster. When you're not slow-processing things, you can play football and really cut it loose.
"I think that's where we've done a good job. At all levels, we know the defense well, so we're getting to our spots."
Chinander said his guys are fired up to play Wisconsin and its standout running back, Braelon Allen.
Then again, what else would a coach say?
Thing is, I believe him. His unit has earned that trust.