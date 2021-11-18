Steven M. Sipple: As Frost revamps offensive staff, Chinander relishes chemistry in his group

"Everybody's really, really good at that."

Chinander, though, swings the final hammer. He's clearly the leader — clearly a leader, period. His assistants have bought into his teachings and culture, as have the players. You see it in the way they consistently rally hard to the ball. You see it in their disciplined approach. Sure, there are assignment busts at times, but they've become far less frequent since 2018 when Frost's staff took over in Lincoln.

You see the defense's improvement and general consistency — Nebraska ranks 27th nationally in scoring defense, allowing 20.9 points per game — and you can't help but begin to wonder if the 41-year-old Chinander may soon be approached for head-coaching jobs.

"Do I aspire to be a head coach? Yes. Would it have to be an absolute great (job)? Yes," he said. "I love this job I have. I want to be here until I retire, if possible. But if a great (head-coaching job) came along, I think everybody wants their chance, eventually.

"I think I've had the opportunity to learn and grow and learn how to do it. It'd be fun to take that chance at some point in time. But I'm not out there looking. If it happens someday, and it's the right one, maybe."