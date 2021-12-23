Steven M. Sipple: Allen's rise impetus to Beckton being named our Husker assistant of year

"I just felt like my overall game needed to improve," Allen said. "I feel like my (blocking) technique has come a long ways in my years here. It was a matter of getting my body to catch up with technique, in terms of strength. I feel like I was battling that in my four or five years here. But my technique certainly has improved throughout the years thanks to guys like DeMeo and Beckton.

"I got better as a football player every single day because of coach Beckton and who he surrounded himself with."

Beckton's acute understanding of route-running techniques stems in part from his days as a star wideout at UCF. He ended his career there in 1990 as the program's all-time leader with 196 receptions and 2,493 receiving yards. As a result, he was one of the first two football players to be enshrined into the UCF Athletics Hall of Fame.

He came to Nebraska in late 2017 from UCF, where he had been an assistant since 2009.

Beckton said he's a believer in uplifting student-athletes.

"My biggest thing is to try to encourage," he said. "That's the way I've been coaching for many years, and I've had tons of success."