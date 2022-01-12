Steven M. Sipple: Alberts just may help put Huskers on right path by invoking critical question

"You can't say it was because, well, Nebraska was twice as gifted as Miami. That couldn't have been the case just based on talent, right?"

Those Miami teams were awesomely talented, and fast — you know, like the teams in this season's national title contest.

"I'd rather stop worrying about all that big-picture stuff and just narrow our focus into the granular details, and control right now what we can control," Alberts said. "We can get bogged down in all this NIL. stuff and worry what Texas A&M is doing (in the NIL world), and how can we compete with that? Let's just control what we can control right now, and create a unified team that works its tail off and cares for each other and loves each other — and is fundamentally sound, and will never quit. We can do that.

"And guess what? If we do that, we will win more than three games."

If Nebraska once again becomes the most physical team in the Midwest — yeah, that includes Wisconsin — a lot of problems around here would be solved.

It's easier said than done. We don't even know what the Huskers' offense will look like in 2022.