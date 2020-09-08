State Republican legislative leaders from around Big Ten ask league to reconsider postponement

Ten Republican state legislators from six states in the Big Ten footprint wrote a letter to the conference's commissioner, Kevin Warren, asking for the league's decision to postpone fall football to be revisited.
The letter is signed by 10 legislative leaders from Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
"These athletes are losing a vital part of student life and are becoming less marketable to future employers with each passing week," the letter says in part. "Additionally, our local universities stand to lose hundreds of millions of dollars that support vital student scholarships."
One version of the letter was circulated by Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and signed by him and nine other legislative leaders.
They are the latest to chime in on the league's Aug. 11 decision, joining a chorus that includes parents, players, coaches and even President Donald Trump.
In the past week, several Big Ten athletic directors — including Nebraska's Bill Moos and Iowa's Gary Barta — have said that the league's return-to-play committee is working to develop a path forward that can be presented to the Council of Presidents and Chancellors.
Moos has said that the scheduling committee he is on has considered models that begin in November, January and February. Barta said late last week that it would take a medical "miracle" for the conference to get back to play on Oct. 10, a date that's been floated as a possibility without much substantiation.
Reaction to Big Ten's postponement of season
Omar Manning, Nebraska WR
smh— “BOOBIE” (@TheOmarManning) August 11, 2020
Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska DB
Wow.— Cam Juice🧃™️ (@CamTaylorBritt5) August 11, 2020
Luke Gifford, former Nebraska LB
I’d do anything to strap it up and play for @coach_frost one more time. That’s the type of man you want running your team and representing your state! #GBR— Luke Gifford (@luke_gifford) August 11, 2020
Cade Mueller, Nebraska long snapper
Honestly, if we did a red vs. white scrimmage every week for the fall I wouldn’t care...I just want to play— Cade Mueller (@CadeMueller55) August 11, 2020
Latrell Neville, Nebraska commit
sooooo what does that mean for us early enrollees??? https://t.co/vjZIgJPhqm— S E V E N (@LatrellNeville7) August 11, 2020
William Przystup, Nebraska P
Sad day for big10 https://t.co/u82igOA823— William Przystup (@WPrzystup) August 11, 2020
Niko Cooper, Nebraska OLB
IT DONT STOP !!!!!! https://t.co/h2f8dbxfTm— .N 🗡 K O (@nikocooper_9) August 11, 2020
Zach Weinmaster, Nebraska RB
one thing, then the opposite. do better @bigten https://t.co/dz2DIsCdob— wein (@zach_wein_21) August 11, 2020
Joel Klatt, Fox Sports
I believe that these players deserve to see the medical evidence that drove this decision...how and why is it different from what other conferences are hearing?— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) August 11, 2020
Justin Fields, Ohio State QB
Smh..— Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 11, 2020
Nouredin Nouili, Nebraska OL
August 11, 2020
Tim Brando, Fox Sports
Nebraska and the @Big12Conference door may in fact be opening.— Tim Brando (@TimBrando) August 11, 2020
Jeremiah Sirles, Former Nebraska OL
#LetThemPlay https://t.co/uqsCP5n0D9— Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR) August 11, 2020
Noah Stafursky. Nebraska OL
This is a cowardly move. The guys behind the desks make a anti player move yet again. When do we get a voice? Why is it just “well let’s try” when it comes to school and work? We want to play and we want to play in the fall. #LetUsPlay pic.twitter.com/UhIqMLrg1y— Noah Stafursky (@noahdukes19) August 11, 2020
Adam Kramer, Bleacher Report
They released a schedule like seven hours ago. To postpone that quickly after the fact is truly a shocking lack of vision and clearly massive communication issues.— Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) August 11, 2020
Steven M. Sipple, Lincoln Journal Star
Incredible news. https://t.co/I3Hbersf6p— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) August 11, 2020
Clay Travis, Outkick
The Big Ten is a disaster. And spring isn’t happening. Feel bad for Big Ten fans.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 11, 2020
Matt Schick, ESPN
Hard to fathom what is happening. I feel so bad for the players, many of whom build their lives and futures around the game. So brutal. 2020 can go jump off a cliff.— Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) August 11, 2020
Benjamin Allbright, KOA Colorado
Nebraska has entered the transfer portal.— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 11, 2020
Marty Smith, ESPN
A staff member from a prominent Big 10 program just told me he is "pissed. Sad. Speechless. Shocked. All mixed into one." Says the players are devastated.— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) August 11, 2020
