 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Republican legislative leaders from around Big Ten ask league to reconsider postponement
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

State Republican legislative leaders from around Big Ten ask league to reconsider postponement

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Big Ten Football

A group of state legislative leaders from around the Big Ten footprint penned a letter to conference commissioner Kevin Warren on Tuesday. 

 Charlie Neibergall, associated press

Ten Republican state legislators from six states in the Big Ten footprint wrote a letter to the conference's commissioner, Kevin Warren, asking for the league's decision to postpone fall football to be revisited. 

The letter is signed by 10 legislative leaders from Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. 

"These athletes are losing a vital part of student life and are becoming less marketable to future employers with each passing week," the letter says in part. "Additionally, our local universities stand to lose hundreds of millions of dollars that support vital student scholarships." 

One version of the letter was circulated by Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and signed by him and nine other legislative leaders. 

They are the latest to chime in on the league's Aug. 11 decision, joining a chorus that includes parents, players, coaches and even President Donald Trump. 

In the past week, several Big Ten athletic directors — including Nebraska's Bill Moos and Iowa's Gary Barta — have said that the league's return-to-play committee is working to develop a path forward that can be presented to the Council of Presidents and Chancellors. 

Moos has said that the scheduling committee he is on has considered models that begin in November, January and February. Barta said late last week that it would take a medical "miracle" for the conference to get back to play on Oct. 10, a date that's been floated as a possibility without much substantiation. 

Steven M. Sipple: On a quiet weekend comes a nagging question: Did Big Ten do all it could?
Driving for 6: Week 1 in ACC, Big 12 is here (with some disruptions); latest in Husker recruiting

Reaction to Big Ten's postponement of season

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Vedral discusses making his first career start at Nebraska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News