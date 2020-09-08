State Republican legislative leaders from around Big Ten ask league to reconsider postponement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ten Republican state legislators from six states in the Big Ten footprint wrote a letter to the conference's commissioner, Kevin Warren, asking for the league's decision to postpone fall football to be revisited.

The letter is signed by 10 legislative leaders from Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

"These athletes are losing a vital part of student life and are becoming less marketable to future employers with each passing week," the letter says in part. "Additionally, our local universities stand to lose hundreds of millions of dollars that support vital student scholarships."

One version of the letter was circulated by Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and signed by him and nine other legislative leaders.

They are the latest to chime in on the league's Aug. 11 decision, joining a chorus that includes parents, players, coaches and even President Donald Trump.

In the past week, several Big Ten athletic directors — including Nebraska's Bill Moos and Iowa's Gary Barta — have said that the league's return-to-play committee is working to develop a path forward that can be presented to the Council of Presidents and Chancellors.