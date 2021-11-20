Stat tracking: Where Braelon Allen hurt the Huskers and a look at NU's own troubles running the ball

MADISON, Wis. — Here's a look at four statistical areas that led to the Badgers' 35-28 victory against Nebraska on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Containing Allen
Entering Saturday: Braelon Allen, the 17-year-old freshman Badger running back, was red hot, posting six straight 100-yard rushing games, including 173 yards last week against Northwestern.
Saturday: Yeah, the kickoff return was huge and so were the Adrian Martinez interceptions, but the difference was Allen, who rushed for 228 yards on 22 carries and had TD runs of 71 and 53 yards, the 53-yarder being the backbreaker in the fourth quarter.
Allen averaged 10.4 yards per carry. He also had runs of 18, 17 and 22 yards.
NU couldn't wrap him up and the freshman made the Huskers pay.
Huskers' (limping) rushing attack
Entering Saturday: Scott Frost hinted at Rahmir Johnson not being 100% for this game and Sevion Morrison left the program, so the Huskers were thinner at RB, and it was coming against a Wisconsin defense that ranked second nationally in rush "D."
Saturday: The running game was not a big factor for the Huskers, but that was largely by design. NU schemed to beat the Badgers over the top.
When it did run, NU rushed 35 times for 101 yards for an average of 2.9 yards per carry.
Brody Belt, stepping in for the injured Johnson, was NU's best back, rushing for 31 yards on seven attempts.
Nebraska had nine rush attempts considered "stuffed," which was 26% of its carries.
Martinez-Allen connection
Entering Saturday: Austin Allen was second on the team in receptions with 29 catches for 404 yards.
Saturday: Allen played a big part in the game plan and had his best game as a Husker.
He was targeted nine times and caught seven passes for a tight end record of 143 yards.
He bailed out the offense on a fourth-and-2 when Martinez found him open for a 38-yard gain in the fourth quarter. NU tied the game moments later.
Third-down success
Saturday: Nebraska had a lot of things working offensively, including a 33:17-26:43 advantage in time of possession.
But NU's production on third downs was not its best. The Huskers were 4-for-9 on third-down tries. Not bad, but factor the Huskers' average gain on third downs (1.9 yards) and one can see where the Huskers stubbed their toe.