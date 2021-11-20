Stat tracking: Where Allen hurt the Huskers and a look at NU's own troubles running the ball

When it did run, NU rushed 35 times for 101 yards for an average of 2.9 yards per carry.

Brody Belt, stepping in for the injured Johnson, was NU's best back, rushing for 31 yards on seven attempts.

Nebraska had nine rush attempts considered "stuffed," which was 26% of its carries.

Martinez-Allen connection

Entering Saturday: Austin Allen was second on the team in receptions with 29 catches for 404 yards.

Saturday: Allen played a big part in the game plan and had his best game as a Husker.

He was targeted nine times and caught seven passes for a tight end record of 143 yards.

He bailed out the offense on a fourth-and-2 when Martinez found him open for a 38-yard gain in the fourth quarter. NU tied the game moments later.

Third-down success

Saturday: Nebraska had a lot of things working offensively, including a 33:17-26:43 advantage in time of possession.