Stat tracking: Third-down defense, red-zone offense, Wan'Dale. How did the Huskers fare Saturday?

These four stats were talking points during the week leading up to Nebraska-Penn State. How did the Huskers fare in those categories Saturday?
Third-down defense
Entering Saturday: Nebraska's first two opponents combined to go 15-of-29 (52%) on third downs, ranking next to last in the Big Ten.
Saturday: The numbers indicate that work remains for the Blackshirts in this department. At one point Penn State had converted 7 of 14 third downs, and was 3-for-3 on fourth downs. But Nebraska made key third- and fourth-down stops late, bringing pressure on both plays when Penn State was threatening late, not once, but twice.
Entering Saturday: Nebraska reached the red zone nine times in the first two games, settling for three touchdowns and three field goals. Its 33% touchdown rate ranked last in the Big Ten.
Saturday: The good news is Nebraska had no empty red-zone trips, going a perfect 4-for-4. The Huskers, however, scored just one touchdown in the red zone, and it could have easily been two if not for a dropped pass by Kade Warner on NU's second drive, which would have pushed the margin to 14-0.
Entering Saturday: Nebraska had been outscored by a combined 42-3 in the second half against Ohio State and Northwestern.
Saturday: Three games in, Nebraska continues to look for its first second-half touchdown. Penn State outscored the Huskers 17-3 in the second half. Offensively, Nebraska went punt, punt, field goal, interception and punt in the second half.
More touches for Wan'Dale
Entering Saturday: Wan'Dale Robinson had 76 all-purpose yards after two games. He led the team with 10 catches but had zero carries.
Saturday: Scott Frost said he wanted to get the dynamic sophomore more involved this week, and that's exactly what the Huskers did. Robinson had a game-high 21 touches (16 carries for 60 yards and five catches for 11 yards). He was targeted a team-high seven times in the passing game. Robinson became the Huskers' primary running back option in the second half.