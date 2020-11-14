Stat tracking: Third-down defense, red-zone offense, Wan'Dale. How did the Huskers fare Saturday?

These four stats were talking points during the week leading up to Nebraska-Penn State. How did the Huskers fare in those categories Saturday?

Third-down defense

Entering Saturday: Nebraska's first two opponents combined to go 15-of-29 (52%) on third downs, ranking next to last in the Big Ten.

Saturday: The numbers indicate that work remains for the Blackshirts in this department. At one point Penn State had converted 7 of 14 third downs, and was 3-for-3 on fourth downs. But Nebraska made key third- and fourth-down stops late, bringing pressure on both plays when Penn State was threatening late, not once, but twice.

Red-zone offense

Entering Saturday: Nebraska reached the red zone nine times in the first two games, settling for three touchdowns and three field goals. Its 33% touchdown rate ranked last in the Big Ten.

Saturday: The good news is Nebraska had no empty red-zone trips, going a perfect 4-for-4. The Huskers, however, scored just one touchdown in the red zone, and it could have easily been two if not for a dropped pass by Kade Warner on NU's second drive, which would have pushed the margin to 14-0.