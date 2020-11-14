 Skip to main content
Stat tracking: Third-down defense, red-zone offense, Wan'Dale. How did the Huskers fare Saturday?
topical

Stat tracking: Third-down defense, red-zone offense, Wan'Dale. How did the Huskers fare Saturday?

Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.14

Penn State's Shaka Toney (left) draws a face-mask penalty on Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

These four stats were talking points during the week leading up to Nebraska-Penn State. How did the Huskers fare in those categories Saturday?

Third-down defense

Entering Saturday: Nebraska's first two opponents combined to go 15-of-29 (52%) on third downs, ranking next to last in the Big Ten.

Saturday: The numbers indicate that work remains for the Blackshirts in this department. At one point Penn State had converted 7 of 14 third downs, and was 3-for-3 on fourth downs. But Nebraska made key third- and fourth-down stops late, bringing pressure on both plays when Penn State was threatening late, not once, but twice.

Red-zone offense

Entering Saturday: Nebraska reached the red zone nine times in the first two games, settling for three touchdowns and three field goals. Its 33% touchdown rate ranked last in the Big Ten.

Saturday: The good news is Nebraska had no empty red-zone trips, going a perfect 4-for-4. The Huskers, however, scored just one touchdown in the red zone, and it could have easily been two if not for a dropped pass by Kade Warner on NU's second drive, which would have pushed the margin to 14-0.

Second-half scoring

Entering Saturday: Nebraska had been outscored by a combined 42-3 in the second half against Ohio State and Northwestern.

Saturday: Three games in, Nebraska continues to look for its first second-half touchdown. Penn State outscored the Huskers 17-3 in the second half. Offensively, Nebraska went punt, punt, field goal, interception and punt in the second half.

More touches for Wan'Dale

Entering Saturday: Wan'Dale Robinson had 76 all-purpose yards after two games. He led the team with 10 catches but had zero carries.

Saturday: Scott Frost said he wanted to get the dynamic sophomore more involved this week, and that's exactly what the Huskers did. Robinson had a game-high 21 touches (16 carries for 60 yards and five catches for 11 yards). He was targeted a team-high seven times in the passing game. Robinson became the Huskers' primary running back option in the second half.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

