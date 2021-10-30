Stat tracking: Third-and-longs make for a long day for NU; Bell gets his catches

Purdue wasn't great on third downs (6-of-17), but did enough to keep the chains moving. And NU had eight drives of four plays of less.

That will do it.

Bell's production

Entering Saturday: Purdue junior David Bell is one of the top wide receivers in the Big Ten, and he entered the day with 44 catches for 712 yards and four touchdowns. Needless to say, he was atop the Huskers' scouting report.

Saturday: Bell had nine catches for 74 yards by the midway point of the fourth quarter, though Purdue found other ways on offense to hurt the Huskers.

Purdue still went to its best target. Bell was targeted 14 times, and his longest catch was 21 yards. He didn't have the big catch, but he had several to help keep the Boilermakers moving the chains.

Red-zone opportunities

Entering Saturday: Nebraska ranked 106th nationally in red-zone offense, scoring at a 76% clip inside the 20. Defensively, NU ranked 100th (90%).

Saturday: Nebraska was 3-for-3 in the red zone, scoring two touchdowns and a field goal. The Huskers' struggles, however, came between the 20s.