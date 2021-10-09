Stat tracking: The turnover battle, Nebraska's up and down night running the ball

Nebraska and Michigan met under the lights Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Here were four key statistical areas for the Huskers.

Turnovers

Entering Saturday: Michigan had been clean, and Nebraska had been clean lately. The Wolverines entered the game committing only one turnover. Nebraska didn't have any turnovers last week against Northwestern.

Saturday: Adrian Martinez and Michigan's Cade McNamara each threw interceptions. Michigan picked off Martinez in the second quarter in NU territory but was unable to turn it into points.

Nebraska's Deontai Williams had a stadium-shaking interception late in the third quarter, and the Huskers turned it into seven points.

Martinez's fumble with less than 90 seconds remaining was a game-changer.

NU's rushing attack

Entering Saturday: The Huskers ranked 14th nationally and first in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (237.5).

Saturday: Nebraska could not get its ground game on track against a Michigan team very tough in the middle and quick around the edges. NU had just 39 yards on 17 attempts (2.3 yards per attempt) in the first half.