Stat tracking: The turnover battle, Nebraska's up and down night running the ball

Nebraska and Michigan met under the lights Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Here were four key statistical areas for the Huskers.
Turnovers
Entering Saturday: Michigan had been clean, and Nebraska had been clean lately. The Wolverines entered the game committing only one turnover. Nebraska didn't have any turnovers last week against Northwestern.
Saturday: Adrian Martinez and Michigan's Cade McNamara each threw interceptions. Michigan picked off Martinez in the second quarter in NU territory but was unable to turn it into points.
Nebraska's Deontai Williams had a stadium-shaking interception late in the third quarter, and the Huskers turned it into seven points.
Martinez's fumble with less than 90 seconds remaining was a game-changer.
NU's rushing attack
Entering Saturday: The Huskers ranked 14th nationally and first in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (237.5).
Saturday: Nebraska could not get its ground game on track against a Michigan team very tough in the middle and quick around the edges. NU had just 39 yards on 17 attempts (2.3 yards per attempt) in the first half.
The forced the Huskers to rely more on their passing game in the third quarter.
Nebraska finished with 140 yards on 32 attempts (4.4 per attempt). Rahmir Johnson led the way with 67 yards on 17 attempts. Jaquez Yant, a week after a breakout game, had just four attempts for 14 yards and saw limited reps in the second half.
Michigan's rushing attack
Entering Saturday: The Wolverines had the Big Ten's top rushing attack at 255 yards per game, which ranks seventh nationally.
Saturday: The Huskers didn't make it easy on the Wolverines, who slowly made their way toward their season average. Blake Corum's 29-yard touchdown run in fourth quarter helped the Wolverines finish with 204 yards the ground, the most gained by a Husker opponent this year.
Give the Wolverines credit. They stuck with the ground game, finishing with 42 attempts. Did that wear down the Blackshirts?
Red-zone offense
Entering Saturday: Nebraska's 80% scoring clip in the red area ranked 88th nationally (Michigan ranked 13th at 95%). Against the No. 9 team in the country, NU needed to make any red-zone chances count.
Saturday: Nebraska reached the red zone on its first offensive series and turned the ball over on downs when Scott Frost elected to go for it 4th-and-goal from the three.