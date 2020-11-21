Stat tracking: Ooof. Third-down defense continues to haunt Huskers, and a look at chunk plays

These four stats were talking points during the week leading up to Nebraska-Illinois. How did the Huskers fare in those categories Saturday?

Second-half scoring

Entering Saturday: The Huskers had been outscored a combined 59-6 in the second half this season, only mustering two field goals (one against Ohio State and another against Penn State).

Saturday: Well, if you want a silver lining … Nebraska scored its first second-half TD of the season on a Luke McCaffrey third-quarter touchdown, and added another later when Illinois had the game under wraps. The bad news: Nebraska has now given up 72 second-half points in 2020.

Third-down defense

Entering Saturday: Nebraska ranked 13th in the Big Ten (Illinois was 14th) in third-down defense, allowing foes to convert at a 50% clip (23-of-46).

Saturday: It can't get worse than 50% through three games, right? It did. Illinois converted 11 of 17 (64.7%) third downs, including 5-of-7 in the first half. Nebraska is allowing foes to get into third-and-manageable quite often. Illinois was 8-for-10 on third downs when it needed 4 yards or less.

Chunk plays