Stat tracking: NU keeps a lid on OU's big-play attack; Husker running game stick stuck in mud

Nebraska had multiple chances to knock off No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma. Here's a look at some key areas and how they played out.
Limiting the big plays
Entering Saturday: Oklahoma's offense is too good, and the Sooners were going to move the ball. The question was, could Nebraska's defense limit the Sooners' big-play attack? Since 2015, OU ranks first nationally in total offense (546 ypg) and yards per play (7.7).
Saturday: The Sooners didn't burn the Huskers with a long, game-changing play. Spencer Rattler's longest completions were 16, 19, 22 and 23 yards, though the 22- and 23-yarders came in the third quarter.
The Sooners' longest run was 23 yards, which came in the second quarter.
Erik Chinander had to like how his defense played Saturday. And, had you told Nebraska that it would hold Oklahoma to 23 points — OU's lowest output since Lincoln Riley took over — who wouldn't have taken that?
Huskers' rushing attack
Entering Saturday: Nebraska's run game (240 ypg) ranks 20th nationally, but much of that has come from the legs of Adrian Martinez. Could the Huskers get their base running attack on track against a fast OU defense?
Saturday: Nebraska rushed for 95 yards on 38 attempts for an average of 2.5 yards per carry.
The Huskers' backfield carousel continues. Rahmir Johnson got most of the snaps and finished with 42 yards on 11 attempts (3.8 per tote), Gabe Ervin had nine attempts for 18 yards and Markese Stepp didn't play.
Take away Martinez's 42 yards, and NU had 21 rush attempts for 61 yards.
So, yeah, questions remain with NU's running game ahead of next week's game against a very physical Michigan State defensive front.
Penalties
Entering Saturday: Nebraska was averaging about five penalties a game. Not bad. In order to hang with the Sooners, NU was going to have to play a clean game.
Saturday: Nebraska nearly hit its season average on its first offensive series. Three false starts, including two before NU recorded a play, and a personal foul call on Cameron Jurgens made for a bad start, even though NU got three points out of that fiasco.
Nebraska finished with eight penalties — all on the offense — for 76 yards.
Containing Rattler
Entering Saturday: There's a reason why Rattler is considered a high NFL Draft pick next spring. Over OU's last seven games, he has thrown 15 touchdowns and only two picks, and he's very good at keeping plays alive.
Saturday: Rattler didn't necessarily enhance his Heisman Trophy credentials, but he did make some key plays at critical times.
He kept a couple of third-down plays alive on the opening drive, finding his receiver on each.
Rattler, who completed his first six passes and another 10 straight later on, finished 24-of-34 for 214 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 35 yards on six carries. He was 6-of-10 passing on third-down plays.
