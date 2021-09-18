Stat tracking: NU keeps a lid on OU's big-play attack; Husker running game stick stuck in mud

Nebraska had multiple chances to knock off No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma. Here's a look at some key areas and how they played out.

Limiting the big plays

Entering Saturday: Oklahoma's offense is too good, and the Sooners were going to move the ball. The question was, could Nebraska's defense limit the Sooners' big-play attack? Since 2015, OU ranks first nationally in total offense (546 ypg) and yards per play (7.7).

Saturday: The Sooners didn't burn the Huskers with a long, game-changing play. Spencer Rattler's longest completions were 16, 19, 22 and 23 yards, though the 22- and 23-yarders came in the third quarter.

The Sooners' longest run was 23 yards, which came in the second quarter.

Erik Chinander had to like how his defense played Saturday. And, had you told Nebraska that it would hold Oklahoma to 23 points — OU's lowest output since Lincoln Riley took over — who wouldn't have taken that?

Huskers' rushing attack