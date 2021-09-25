Stat tracking: NU dominates the stats, lose the game; bottling up Walker; how penalties hurt NU again

Nebraska and No. 20 Michigan State met Saturday night at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Here are four key statistical areas for the Huskers in a 23-20 overtime loss:

The stats don't tell the whole story

Saturday: Nebraska outyarded Michigan State 440-254, including 241-36 in the second half, and had a big advantage in rushing yards (188-71) and first downs (26-12).

Time of possession: Nebraska (37:14), Michigan State (22:46).

Michigan State was 1-for-10 on third-down tries. Nebraska was 2-for-2 on fourth downs.

But the final score: Michigan State 23-20.

Penalties

Entering Saturday: Nebraska committed eight offensive penalties for 70 yards last week at Oklahoma. Would the Huskers clean it up, or would another road environment lead to some more laundry on the field?

Saturday: The false starts are officially a major issue. Nebraska had had back-to-to back false starts on Matt Sichterman and Cameron Jurgens, which turned a 1st-and-10 at the MSU 40 into 2nd-and-20 at midfield. That led to the Husker punt.