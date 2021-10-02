Stat tracking: No first-quarter point struggles this week; inside NU's red-zone success vs. Cats

The Huskers had the offense rolling early Saturday night against Northwestern. Here's a look at four key statistical areas that played a part in the outcome.
First-quarter points
Entering Saturday: Through five games, Nebraska had scored a combined 10 points in the first quarter (three against Buffalo and seven against Fordham).
Saturday: Nebraska blew past those 10 combined points pretty quickly, scoring 21 points in the first 15 minutes. It was 7-0 less than a minute into the game and 14-0 nearly five minutes later.
The 21 points were the most scored by NU in the first quarter since 2018 against Illinois.
Red-zone scoring
Entering Saturday: Nebraska ranked ninth in the Big Ten in red-zone scoring percentage, converting 79.2% of those chances into points. NU was 2-for-4 in the red zone against Oklahoma two weeks ago and 3-for-4 last week at Michigan State.
Saturday: Nebraska made its trips to the red zone count Saturday night. The Huskers were 4-for-4 through the first 38 minutes of the game.
NU was 5-of-6 in the red zone overall, and the only miss came in the final minutes as the Huskers were running out the clock.
Going a bit deeper into red zone, NU ran 12 plays inside the 20 and all were positive-yard plays.
Net punting
Entering Saturday: It's not the sexiest of stats, but it matters and some are still scarred by NU's performance in this department against Michigan State. NU entered Saturday's game ranked last in the Big Ten in punting average (36.1 yards per boot) and net punting (31.0), nearly 6 yards behind the next closest team in net.
Saturday: Well, here's one way to fix your punting. Don't put yourself in punting positions. Nebraska scored touchdowns on seven of its first eight drives, and on the drive NU didn't score in that stretch, the Huskers turned the ball over on downs at the Northwest 43.
NU's first punt didn't come until the 5:28 mark of the third quarter, and that's when William Przystup uncorked an 84-yard boot — yes, an 84-yarder. It was NU's only punt of the game.
Stopping the run
Entering Saturday: Nebraska shut down the Big Ten's top running back, statistically, last week in Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III. This week the Blackshirts faced the league's second-leading rusher in Evan Hull, who was averaging 119.5 rushing yards per contest.
Saturday: Mission accomplished again for the Blackshirts. They held Hull to 31 yards on seven carries.