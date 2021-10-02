Stat tracking: No first-quarter point struggles this week; inside NU's red-zone success vs. Cats

Going a bit deeper into red zone, NU ran 12 plays inside the 20 and all were positive-yard plays.

Net punting

Entering Saturday: It's not the sexiest of stats, but it matters and some are still scarred by NU's performance in this department against Michigan State. NU entered Saturday's game ranked last in the Big Ten in punting average (36.1 yards per boot) and net punting (31.0), nearly 6 yards behind the next closest team in net.

Saturday: Well, here's one way to fix your punting. Don't put yourself in punting positions. Nebraska scored touchdowns on seven of its first eight drives, and on the drive NU didn't score in that stretch, the Huskers turned the ball over on downs at the Northwest 43.

NU's first punt didn't come until the 5:28 mark of the third quarter, and that's when William Przystup uncorked an 84-yard boot — yes, an 84-yarder. It was NU's only punt of the game.

Stopping the run

Entering Saturday: Nebraska shut down the Big Ten's top running back, statistically, last week in Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III. This week the Blackshirts faced the league's second-leading rusher in Evan Hull, who was averaging 119.5 rushing yards per contest.