Stat tracking: Keeping Purdue's wideout duo in check; a look at Martinez's efficient afternoon

These four stats were talking points during the week leading up to Nebraska-Purdue. How did the Huskers fare in those categories Saturday?
Limiting Bell and Moore
Entering Saturday: Purdue's dynamic wide receiver duo of David Bell and Rondale Moore had a combined 65 catches for 585 yards, despite Moore missing three games. Bell had 43 catches for 493 yards and seven scores.
Saturday: The numbers indicate a Purdue win. Moore and Bell combined for 23 catches for 210 yards, and Bell broke free for an 89-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter when two NU DBs collided with each other. But take away that score, and the Blackshirts kept Bell and Moore in check for the most part. Moore, not likely at 100%, averaged just 6 yards a catch and his longest was 19 yards. Bell had seven catches for just 36 yards before his long TD.
Entering Saturday: Whether by penalty, bad snaps or missed blocks, negative plays have hampered the Husker offense, especially on first down. Against Iowa, Nebraska had eight negative plays and two offensive penalties that backed it up.
Saturday: Not counting the kneel-downs at the end, Nebraska had seven plays go for negative yards, but the Huskers were able to overcome many of those. The Huskers also committed five penalties on offense, four coming in the fourth quarter. Two were holding calls in a critical drive after Purdue pulled to within a touchdown. When NU doesn't commit flags and doesn't fall behind the sticks — see first drive of second half — the Huskers can be very effective.
Husker air game
Entering Saturday: Nebraska had thrown for just two touchdowns this season (and one was a fly sweep), but it was set to see a Purdue team that ranked 91st nationally in passing defense (259 yards per game).
Saturday: The Huskers now have three passing scores on the season after Adrian Martinez connected with Wyatt Liewer for a 10-yard score in the second quarter. Martinez had another efficient day at the office, completing 23 of 30 passes for 242 yards without throwing an interception. Martinez was 6-of-8 passing for 73 yards on third downs, some of those going to Wan'Dale Robinson, who finished with 114 yards on nine grabs.
Rush defense
Entering Saturday: The Huskers looked much better in the rush defense column on last week's stat sheet, holding Iowa to 2.9 yards per attempt. Purdue entered as one of the worst running teams in the country (78.5 per contest).
Saturday: Husker defensive Erik Chinander will celebrate this: His defense held Purdue to minus-2 yards rushing, so another nice performance in stopping the run. NU held Purdue tailback Zander Horvath to 21 yards on seven carries. Moore had one carry for 7 yards. Jack Plummer was sacked three times.