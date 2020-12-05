Stat tracking: Keeping Purdue's wideout duo in check; a look at Martinez's efficient afternoon

These four stats were talking points during the week leading up to Nebraska-Purdue. How did the Huskers fare in those categories Saturday?

Limiting Bell and Moore

Entering Saturday: Purdue's dynamic wide receiver duo of David Bell and Rondale Moore had a combined 65 catches for 585 yards, despite Moore missing three games. Bell had 43 catches for 493 yards and seven scores.

Saturday: The numbers indicate a Purdue win. Moore and Bell combined for 23 catches for 210 yards, and Bell broke free for an 89-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter when two NU DBs collided with each other. But take away that score, and the Blackshirts kept Bell and Moore in check for the most part. Moore, not likely at 100%, averaged just 6 yards a catch and his longest was 19 yards. Bell had seven catches for just 36 yards before his long TD.

Avoiding negative plays

Entering Saturday: Whether by penalty, bad snaps or missed blocks, negative plays have hampered the Husker offense, especially on first down. Against Iowa, Nebraska had eight negative plays and two offensive penalties that backed it up.