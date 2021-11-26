Stat tracking: Huskers make deep plays count; where the NU running game broke down

Smothers completed his first seven passes for 125 yards but was 9-of-15 for 74 yards and a killer interception in the fourth quarter.

Smothers, a redshirt freshman, was 5-for-6 on deep-ball attempts (15 yards or more) and 6-for-8 on throws at or near the line of scrimmage.

Beating Iowa at its own game

Entering Friday: Nebraska entered the matchup fifth in the Big Ten in rushing (185.9 yards per game). Iowa (115.3) was 12th but has a history of running very well against the Huskers. In the previous 10 meetings, the team that has more rushing yards is 9-1.

Friday: Make it 10-1. Iowa outgained Nebraska 186-129 on the ground, the backbreaking run a 55-yarder by Tyler Goodson, which set up the go-ahead touchdown.

After going for 111 rushing yards in the first half, most of those by Smothers, NU's run attack was nonexistent in the second half. NU had 16 totes for 18 yards over the final two quarters.

NU was without Rahmir Johnson, and Markese Stepp didn't play.

Fourth-quarter drives

Friday: Nebraska's final four drives of the game finished fumble, safety, punt and interception.