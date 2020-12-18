Stat tracking: Huskers lose the turnover battle (badly), but check out these rushing numbers

These four stats were talking points during the week leading up to Friday's Nebraska-Rutgers game. How did the Huskers fare in those categories?
The turnover battle
Entering Friday: Nebraska was minus 8 in turnover margin while Rutgers had created 15 turnovers, including nine fumbles.
Friday: Welp. The Huskers stood at minus 11 for the season after the first half. Adrian Martinez coughed up the ball on the first and third drives of the game, and the junior quarterback threw an interception in the end zone in the second quarter. The Scarlet Knights turned that into seven points. Martinez threw another pick in the third quarter, and yet, the Huskers were able to overcome the turnover bug.
The running game
Entering Friday: Nebraska gained nearly 200 yards on the ground against Minnesota, but the rushing attack was out-of-sync and the Huskers relied more on the passing game.
Friday: For the first time this season, the Huskers were able to hit a foe with a heavy dose of Dedrick Mills. He had his best game as a Husker, rushing for 191 yards on 25 carries. NU finished with 365 yards on the ground, and relied on the ground game a lot in the second half, running on 35 plays and passing on just 11. The Huskers recorded 11 runs of 10 yards or more, including plays of 50, 43, 41 and 32 yards.
Distance game
Entering Friday: Minnesota had three scoring drives of 40 yards or less last week. Could NU make Rutgers work a little harder to score?
Friday: Because of turnovers and shaky special-teams coverage, Rutgers had some short fields to work with. But the Scarlet Knights didn't quite take advantage, including on the third-quarter pick, which set up Rutgers at the NU 45-yard line. The Knights punted three plays later.
Penalties
Entering Friday: Rutgers' 62 penalties led the Big Ten and Nebraska was third with 45.
Friday: Another stat column where if you only focus on the number, you might chalk it up as a loss for Big Red. But the Huskers were able to overcome nine penalties, including some holding calls (one negating a long Mills run in the fourth quarter). Rutgers committed just five penalties.
