Stat tracking: Huskers lose the turnover battle (badly), but check out these rushing numbers

These four stats were talking points during the week leading up to Friday's Nebraska-Rutgers game. How did the Huskers fare in those categories?

The turnover battle

Entering Friday: Nebraska was minus 8 in turnover margin while Rutgers had created 15 turnovers, including nine fumbles.

Friday: Welp. The Huskers stood at minus 11 for the season after the first half. Adrian Martinez coughed up the ball on the first and third drives of the game, and the junior quarterback threw an interception in the end zone in the second quarter. The Scarlet Knights turned that into seven points. Martinez threw another pick in the third quarter, and yet, the Huskers were able to overcome the turnover bug.

The running game

Entering Friday: Nebraska gained nearly 200 yards on the ground against Minnesota, but the rushing attack was out-of-sync and the Huskers relied more on the passing game.