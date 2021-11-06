Stat tracking: How Stroud made his hay, and a deeper look at NU's struggles on the money down

Here are four statistical areas that factored in Ohio State leaving Memorial Stadium on Saturday with a 26-17 victory.
Containing Stroud
Entering Saturday: In his previous four games, Ohio State freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud was completing 71% of his passes for 1,307 yards, zero interceptions and 15 touchdowns.
Saturday: Had you told someone dressed in Husker red before the game that Stroud would throw for 405 yards, the response may have been, "Yikes!" But give the Blackshirts some credit for how they played against the young QB. It took him a whopping 54 pass attempts to get 405 yards (He completed 36).
He threw for two touchdowns and the Huskers picked him off twice deep in Husker territory.
A lot of Stroud's work came on short passes, where he was 16-for-19. He was 4-for-11 when throwing over 15 yards.
He got his numbers, but it's not the reason why NU lost.
Getting Martinez going
Entering Saturday: Senior quarterback Adrian Martinez had one of his worst games as a Husker last week against Purdue, completing 14 of 29 passes for 269 yards and four interceptions, including a pick six.
Saturday: Martinez had his struggles and he also did not get much help from his offensive line, which gave up five sacks.
Martinez was 16-of-31 for 248 yards through the air. He hit Samori Toure in stride on a 72-yard touchdown, but he also had some bad throws. He overthrew Levi Falck on a third-down play deep in OSU territory that would have resulted in a first down. NU missed a field goal a play later.
Martinez's legs helped the NU offense move in the second half. He had 51 rushing yards (keep in mind he was sacked five times).
Third downs
Entering Saturday: Nebraska ranked fourth in the Big Ten and 42nd nationally in converting third downs at 44%. Meanwhile, OSU was ranked second to last in the conference and 100th nationally in third-down defense (43%).
Saturday: It was one of the storylines of the game — NU's inability cash in on the money down. The Huskers were 2-for-13 and started the game 0-for-9.
NU gained just 1.3 yards on third-down plays.
NU had three negative plays on third downs and four incomplete passes, including a drop.
The big plays
Entering Saturday: Ohio State and Nebraska are two of the nation's best in producing explosive plays.
Saturday: There were several big plays in the game, including Martinez hitting Samori Toure for a 72-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. A drive earlier, Jaxon Smith-Njigba turned a short catch into a 75-yard score.