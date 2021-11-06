Stat tracking: How Stroud made his hay, and a deeper look at NU's struggles on the money down

Here are four statistical areas that factored in Ohio State leaving Memorial Stadium on Saturday with a 26-17 victory.

Containing Stroud

Entering Saturday: In his previous four games, Ohio State freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud was completing 71% of his passes for 1,307 yards, zero interceptions and 15 touchdowns.

Saturday: Had you told someone dressed in Husker red before the game that Stroud would throw for 405 yards, the response may have been, "Yikes!" But give the Blackshirts some credit for how they played against the young QB. It took him a whopping 54 pass attempts to get 405 yards (He completed 36).

He threw for two touchdowns and the Huskers picked him off twice deep in Husker territory.

A lot of Stroud's work came on short passes, where he was 16-for-19. He was 4-for-11 when throwing over 15 yards.

He got his numbers, but it's not the reason why NU lost.

Getting Martinez going

Entering Saturday: Senior quarterback Adrian Martinez had one of his worst games as a Husker last week against Purdue, completing 14 of 29 passes for 269 yards and four interceptions, including a pick six.