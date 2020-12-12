Stat tracking: Blackshirts vs. Ibrahim; A deeper look at NU's ineffectiveness on offense

These four stats were talking points during the week leading up to Minnesota-Nebraska. How did the Huskers fare in those categories Saturday?

Slowing down Ibrahim

Entering Saturday: Mohamed Ibrahim, the Big Ten's top running back, averaged more than 163 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry. With WR Rashod Bateman opting out, Ibrahim became a bigger focal point of the Gopher offense.

Saturday: The 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior broke loose for a 26-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but was held in check — quite possibly because he got nicked up on his TD run — after that. That was until the final drive. When Nebraska needed a stop to get the ball back down seven, it couldn't stop Ibrahim, who had runs of 7, 5, 31, 2, 2 and 12 yards on the game-sealing drive. Ibrahim finished with 108 yards on 20 carries behind a backup offensive line.

Getting Mills going

Entering Saturday: NU senior running back Dedrick Mills returned to action last week against Purdue and finished with 60 yards on 16 carries. Getting Mills going would take pressure off the legs of QBs Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey.