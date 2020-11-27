Stat tracking: Blackshirts do their job in two categories; First-down struggles continue for offense

These four stats were talking points during the week leading up to Nebraska-Iowa. How did the Huskers fare in those categories Friday?
Rush defense
Entering Friday: NU was 13th in the Big Ten in rushing defense (223.3 yards allowed) and giving up 4.7 per carry. Iowa also had carved up the Huskers during a five-game winning streak.
Friday: Had you told Scott Frost that the Huskers would hold Iowa to an average of 2.9 yards per carry, the Husker coach would have gladly signed up for it. The Blackshirts held Iowa to a season-low 129 yards on 45 carries, and the Hawkeyes had just 35 ground yards in the first half. Iowa had more success running the ball in the second half, but not enough to take control of the game.
Third-down defense
Entering Friday: Nebraska ranked last in the Big Ten in third-down defense (54%).
Friday: Again, another nice day for the Blackshirts in this stat column. Iowa converted just 4 of 14 third-down tries, including 2-of-8 in the second half. Nebraska made a couple of key third-down stops in the fourth quarter to force a couple of Iowa field goals. Iowa's average distance to go on third down was 7.7 yards. NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander earlier in the week called third-and-7 "ideal."
First-down yardage
Entering Friday: The Huskers' third-down woes on offense had been traced to struggles on first down, including negative plays due to penalties, bad snaps and poor execution.
Friday: There was a mixed bag of results here. Wan'Dale Robinson broke free for 12 yards on the first play of the game, and the Husker QBs were 11-of-14 passing for 89 yards on first down. But a couple of bad snaps on first down put the Huskers behind the sticks. NU had six negative plays on first down, including its final offensive snap — a sack of Adrian Martinez. Nebraska averaged 4 yards per first-down play.
Running back production
Entering Friday: Nebraska's quarterbacks had accounted for 65.4% of the team's rushing yards. The Husker running backs (not counting Robinson) had combined for 53 carries for 169 yards through four games.
Friday: Senior Dedrick Mills was out for a second straight contest, so the Huskers were once again shorthanded in the running back department. QBs Martinez and Luke McCaffrey combined for 17 of the team's 38 rush attempts. Freshman Marvin Scott had seven carries for 13 yards but was not on the field in the second half, and sophomore Rahmir Johnson had five totes for 23 yards and a touchdown. NU continues to rely on the quarterbacks and Robinson on the ground.
