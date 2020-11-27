Stat tracking: Blackshirts do their job in two categories; First-down struggles continue for offense

These four stats were talking points during the week leading up to Nebraska-Iowa. How did the Huskers fare in those categories Friday?

Rush defense

Entering Friday: NU was 13th in the Big Ten in rushing defense (223.3 yards allowed) and giving up 4.7 per carry. Iowa also had carved up the Huskers during a five-game winning streak.

Friday: Had you told Scott Frost that the Huskers would hold Iowa to an average of 2.9 yards per carry, the Husker coach would have gladly signed up for it. The Blackshirts held Iowa to a season-low 129 yards on 45 carries, and the Hawkeyes had just 35 ground yards in the first half. Iowa had more success running the ball in the second half, but not enough to take control of the game.

Third-down defense

Entering Friday: Nebraska ranked last in the Big Ten in third-down defense (54%).