Stat tracking: A uneasy look at time of possession; how Tanner Morgan went about carving NU's defense

Here are four areas that factored into Nebraska's loss at Minnesota on Saturday:

Time of possession

Entering Saturday: P.J. Fleck's teams like to control the clock, and even though the Gophers have struggled offensively this season, they're still very good in this area. They ranked second in the Big Ten in TOP.

Saturday: From the start — Nebraska went three-and-out to start — Minnesota owned the clock. The Gophers had the ball for more than 11 minutes in the first quarter, running 20 plays to Nebraska's eight.

Interestingly, the Gophers didn't control the game with their run game, but rather with the passing success of Tanner Morgan.

All told, Minnesota had the ball for 38 minutes. Nebraska had it for 22.

Empty drives

Entering Saturday: Nebraska has fared better in recent weeks in capitalizing on offensive opportunities in opponent territory, ranking sixth in red-zone percentage.

Saturday: Nebraska took a major step backward, failing to score any points on three straight second-half drives in Gopher territory.