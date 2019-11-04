Nebraska and Wisconsin won't know the official kickoff time of Nov. 16's matchup between the teams at Memorial Stadium until this weekend.
But it won't be under the lights. The Big Ten announced Monday morning that the game will start at either 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network, but the conference's television partners are using a six-day pick option for that weekend's slate of games, meaning it can wait until Sunday to finalize game times.
That makes sense, given what's at stake this coming weekend around the conference. No. 13 Minnesota and No. 5 Penn State square off in a matchup of 8-0 teams, while No. 16 Wisconsin and No. 18 Iowa play essentially a Big Ten West elimination game in Madison.
Those factors make it a logical choice for the Big Ten to wait and see how the games shake out before finalizing game times for next weekend.
Once the kickoff time against UW is set, the only remaining unknown on the schedule will be Nov. 23 at Maryland. That time will be set 6-12 days ahead of time.
Nebraska closes its season on Black Friday against Iowa at Memorial Stadium at 1:30 p.m. on BTN.
Photos from Saturday's game vs. Purdue
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson (1) is about to be tackled by Purdue cornerback Cam Allen (18) during first-half action against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson (1) carries the ball during the first half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) picks up a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) looks on during first-half action at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) runs with the ball as he is pressured by Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) during first-half action on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) escapes from Purdue cornerback Simeon Smiley (29) in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) catches a pass in front of Purdue defensive end Semisi Fakasiieiki (97) in the second half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels (79) walks off after an apparent injury in the second half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive lineman Carlos Davis (96) is helped off field in the second half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) catches a long pass in front of Purdue defensive end Semisi Fakasiieiki (97) in the second half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (center) is injured as he is tackled by Nebraska defenders from left, outside linebackers JoJo Domann (13), Garrett Nelson (44), and inside linebacker Mohamed Barry (7) in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska safety Eric Lee (6) blocks a punt by Purdue punter Zac Collins (28) in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) stiff-arms Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost looks on during second-half action against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) walks off the field after an apparent injury in the second half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost looks on after an unsuccessful third down near the end zone during the second half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska cheerleaders celebrate after a field goal against Purdue in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost signals to the team in the second half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass against Purdue in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs for yardage against Purdue defensive end Derrick Barnes (55) in the second half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) tries to outrun Purdue linebacker Jacob Wahlberg (37) and safety Jalen Graham (6) in second half action on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost talks to a game official during after penalty in the second half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis (94) sacks Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) in the second half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates his touchdown against Purdue in the second half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates his first touchdown of the game against Purdue during the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) fights for yardage against Purdue inebacker Ben Holt (44) in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska outside linebacker Caleb Tannor (2) reacts after Purdue scores in the first half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) defends against Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) in the first half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Bell caught the ball out of bounds.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska cornerback Braxton Clark (17) tackles Purdue wide receiver Amad Anderson Jr. during the first half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille (95) celebrates after tackling Purdue running back King Doerue (22) for a loss during the first half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Kanawai Noa (9) celebrates a pass reception with Wan'Dale Robinson (1) during the first half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) escapes from Purdue cornerback Simeon Smiley (29) in the second half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska fans greet the team before the game against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) reacts after Purdue scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) is broken up by Purdue safety Brennan Thieneman (38) and cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1) in fourth-quarter action on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is tackled by Purdue defensive end Robert McWilliams III (94) and linebacker Ben Holt (44) in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) kneels after being tackled by Purdue in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman walks off the field after losing to Purdue 31-27 on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez walks off the field after losing to Purdue 31-27 on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is on the ground after being tackled in the first half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) fights for yardage against Purdue defensive end Derrick Barnes (55) during the first half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs against Purdue during the first half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) celebrates his interception against Purdue during in the first half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska outside linebacker Caleb Tannor (2) can't stop Purdue tight end Payne Durham (87) from scoring in the first half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) makes a catch in front of Purdue defensive end Derrick Barnes (55) during the first half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) hands the ball to Wan'Dale Robinson (1) during the first half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost looks on during first-half action against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels (79) fights for yardage after making an interception against Purdue during the first half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost enters Ross-Ade Stadium before the game against Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska fan Matthew Tretter, 17, of Evansville, Ind., adjusts the ski mask protecting his face before the game against Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) warms up alongside Noah Vedral (16) before the game against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost greets fans before the game against Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska fans greet Husker players outside Ross-Ade Stadium before the game against Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
