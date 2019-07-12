Former Husker football signee Bubba Starling made his long-awaited major-league debut with the Kansas City Royals, scoring a run in their 8-5 victory at home over Detroit.
Starling chose the Royals and their $7.5 million signing bonus over playing quarterback for Nebraska after Kansas City selected him fifth overall in the 2011 MLB Draft. After hitting .310 at Triple-A Omaha this season, the Royals called him up on Thursday.
Starting Friday in center field and batting seventh, Starling went 0-for-3 at the plate. But in his first at-bat in the second inning, he earned a one-out walk. He moved to second on Nicky Lopez's single, then scored on Detroit second baseman Niko Goodrum's throwing error to first trying to double up Martin Maldonado.
The Royals broadcast team said Starling was the fourth Royal to walk and score in his first career plate appearance.