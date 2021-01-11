Standout sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson announces he's leaving Nebraska

"Throughout this whole recruiting process I've always been told, 'Do what's best for you. You have to live your life for you and nobody else. Just follow your heart,'" Robinson tweeted when he affirmed his verbal pledge to Nebraska. "Those words of advice got away from me as my verbal commitment date neared."

Since then, he’s been hailed as an example of exactly what Frost and company are trying to build in Lincoln. Frost regularly says Robinson is the perfect player to thrive in his system. He spoke up as the 2019 season went along, showing a willingness to be a vocal leader even though he was just a freshman.

Nebraska added a graduate transfer wide receiver on Monday in Montana's Samori Toure, but the two are different styles of players and the one-in, one-out seems to be related essentially in timing only. The Huskers will be young in the slot in 2021 with Robinson gone. They could look to freshmen like Alante Brown, who played some in 2020 but didn't have a major role, and Will Nixon, who missed the fall because of a knee injury he suffered in July. NU could also use some different styles of players in the slot as well, like redshirt freshman Chris Hickman or even incoming tight end Thomas Fidone.