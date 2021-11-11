Standout Husker LB JoJo Domann's season finished due to hand injury

JoJo Domann’s Nebraska career is finished.

The sixth-year senior outside linebacker said his goodbye via Twitter on Thursday afternoon and explained his decision on his podcast, "The Beat with JoJo Domann."

Coach Scott Frost said Saturday after a 26-17 loss to Ohio State that Domann had played hurt and that he’d have a decision to make about the final two games.

Domann said he hit his left hand on a helmet on the first drive against the Boilermakers and suffered an injury to the middle finger.

"I remember looking down at my hand during the game and my knuckle was dislocated and I was like, 'Oh, that's not good,'" Domann said. "I just kind of wiggled my fingers around until it popped back into place and then I just forgot about it and played the rest of the game."

In the days after the game, though, Domann learned he needed surgery. He decided to play one more game against the Buckeyes.