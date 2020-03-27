Spring snapshot: Unknowns, youth, but perhaps stability in Husker RB room led by senior Mills

One quote

OK, we’re a little short on (relatively) fresh running back-specific quotes, but one thing to keep in mind is that, in addition to the running backs themselves, NU has a trio of versatile options in sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson and freshmen Alante Brown and Will Nixon, all of whom have been running backs at times in their careers. Here’s Frost on Brown, a mid-year enrollee, after Day 1 of spring ball:

“He caught a slant (in practice) and took it to the house. It was a pretty sight. I think Alante's the type of guy we want in this offense — a guy who can play inside receiver, slot, play in the backfield if you need him. He's going to give us some versatility. He's got a lot to learn and a long way to go, just like a lot of us, but I think the early signs are positive."

One thought

Another potential benefit for a running backs room that will be short on experience behind Mills: a veteran offensive line. Frost talked about position groups having to complement each other, and this is a good example.