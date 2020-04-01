Spring snapshot: Is outside linebacker the most wide open position on the Husker roster?

Production, however, became a problem. NU’s returning trio of contributors (Domann, Tannor and Nelson) combined for 13½ tackles for loss and five sacks total while each played in at least 11 games. Nine of those TFLs came from Domann.

The other six scholarship players on the roster have yet to appear in a game for Nebraska.

Quite a task for Dawson, who returns to the coaching staff after a year coaching the same position for the New York Giants.

“I think that they probably read the internet as good as anyone and they don’t want to be the group getting singled out that, ‘Hey we need to get better pass rush and do a better job setting the edge.’ I think they know and understand that. They’re eager to get that done. We have a lot of work to do. There’s a lot of work ahead of us and I think anytime after a season you work your self-scout and you kind of go back and see what you did well and what you didn’t do well and you try to improve it. …

“We need to get better doing what we’re doing, and these guys are eager to get that done.”