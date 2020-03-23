Spring snapshot: For Husker QBs, eyes (and making up for lost time) will be critical when action resumes

“I can't say a lot other than he seems like he's in a good place right now,” Frost said. “I've lived this. When a team struggles, the team's struggles are the quarterback's struggles, and the quarterback's struggles are the team's struggles. He cares as much as anybody on our team and wants to win as much as anybody on our team. He takes that hard just like I would or just like you would.”

One of the interesting things, on a more micro level, that came from that March 9 news conference blitz was offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco discussing where they thought the quarterbacks needed to target improvement. When the offensive staff did its self-scout, it was clear that it thought Martinez and the NU quarterbacks missed too many chances in 2019.

“I think just the read-and-key part of it and being comfortable with that,” Verduzco said. “…Whether you’re playing JV football or you’re a 12-year veteran in the NFL, you can always get better at that part of it. We’ve identified that piece of it going into spring. Then being masters at the protection part of the game, because we have some control over our protections.”

Verduzco called Martinez’s performance in the read-and-react department “pretty good,” for 2019, but said there was plenty of room for growth going into Year 3.