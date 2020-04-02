Spring snapshot: Fisher's secondary has young talent, but veteran Huskers hold the key for 2020

“Did I want to play Myles Farmer? Yeah, sure did. A whole bunch,” Fisher said. “… Myles Farmer is one of the top guys, I think, on the team. A guy like that, you really want to make sure he has everything he needs before he steps on the field. Because if he is struggling with this or struggling with that or struggling with weight, you don’t want to throw him out there just because he’s Myles Farmer. You want to make sure he’s ready. …

“He’s physical, he can run. Great to have in the room. He came to Lincoln, ever since he committed, he’s been all about this place and he’s still the same way.”

One thought

The secondary in 2020 is shaping up to be something like the NU defensive line was in 2019. It’s expected to be the strength of the defense and it will likely be largely comprised of veteran players. We’ve got a long way (and a lot of uncertainty) to go before we even get to the 2020 season, so it’s too early to look ahead to 2021. But with three seniors likely to start on the back end this year, that youth movement is going to have its time before too long.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.