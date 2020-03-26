Spring snapshot: Beckton will count on a couple relative newbies to bolster tight ends group

One storyline

Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton obviously has a strong handle on what he has in Stoll, Allen and Rafdal. But Vokolek and Hickman are relative newbies, and Hickman is playing wide receiver as well as tight end.

It's hard to say exactly how Hickman's time will be divvied up between positions whenever the Huskers resume organized drills. This much is certain: Nebraska is counting on immediate production from both Hickman and Vokolek.

A native of Springfield, Missouri, Vokolek transferred to Nebraska from Rutgers last year and sat out the 2019 season pursuant to NCAA transfer rules. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound athlete clearly made an impression, earning NU's offensive scout team player of the year honors.

"He's an older kid, so I think we've ironed out most of his flaws since he's been here," Beckton said. "Now it's just getting him more comfortable with the quarterbacks -- being able to work with those guys."

Nebraska tight ends also must be in tune with the offensive tackles.

"There are a lot of different calls we have to make," Beckton said. "We have to be on the same page with those guys up front. It's all about the small details of communication up front and in the passing game."

Vokolek's size jumps out at you, but he also has good speed, Beckton said.

"I expect him to be a complete tight end," the coach said. "He's really improved on his blocking. That was his weakness when he first got here. He's always been a natural pass-catcher."

Meanwhile, the 6-6, 215-pound Hickman, an Omaha Burke graduate, is listed as a wide receiver in the official Nebraska football spring guide, in large part because the team has a shortage of scholarship players at the position. But he arrived at NU as a tight end and could still contribute in Beckton's group.

"He's a dual guy," Beckton said. "He's always going to be that here at Nebraska. He's going to play some receiver, he's going to play some tight end. He's going to play a lot of different places for us, and he's talented enough to do that. He's physical enough.

"Getting enough reps at each position, that's the biggest thing right now. I want him to understand that at tight end, there are certain things he's going to need to continue to work on."

One quote

A question about Allen evolved into a discussion about what Beckton wants to see from the entire group.

"Really, I asked all those guys to make improvements on everything related to their position, and it started with strength level -- particularly with Austin," Beckton said of the 6-8, 250-pound Aurora native. "Last year, his landmarks in striking people were perfect. His footwork was perfect. The biggest thing for him is to improve on his strength level. But he really was a technician last year.

"Based on the film that I've watched, he surpassed Jack in his fundamentals as far as reaching people and drive-blocking people at the right location. But sometimes when he got to that point, he fell off a little because he didn't have the strength levels to finish off people."

One thought

Nebraska, with potential depth issues at wide receiver and running back, needs the tight end position to be a strength. Beckton's group really could be helpful in the red zone, an area of emphasis, the coach said. It should be an emphasis, as the Husker tight ends managed only one touchdown catch in 2019.