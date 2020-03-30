Spring snapshot: A lot to replace, but plenty of potential as NU reloads on D-line

But it’s hard to get reps when you’re sitting alone in your living room waiting out a pandemic.

“I just try to get as many reps as I can and even it out for all those guys,” Tuioti said. “Because I want to be able to get a good sample size to get them some evaluation in terms of how they can help us and improve.”

Tuioti is no stranger to the Big Ten from his time at Michigan, but last season served as a good reminder of just what he needs to prepare his group for in conference play after going up against the likes of Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor and Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins at running back, and Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs on the offensive line.

“It just confirms what I know about the Big Ten. You’ve got big, physical offensive linemen, and you’ve got really, really dynamic running backs. … In this conference we’ve got to be able to stop the run and be physical at the point of attack. So we try to stress that as much as we can to the guys, being solid up front.”

While there’s plenty to be proven, Tuioti at least has the beginnings of a rotation in mind. Stille, Daniels and Thomas seem to be the lead group. But there are young players close to being ready as well.