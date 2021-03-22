Spring setup: What's the next step for Tuioti's veteran defensive line group?

Veteran presence: Nebraska has a bunch of it up front, but this conversation begins with Stille. The Ashland native is returning for a sixth season and already has 41 games under his belt. He played arguably the best football of his career down the stretch in 2020 and will look to build on it in 2021.

Spring storyline

Nebraska’s defensive line in 2020 proved itself to be a relative surprise, showing a combination of depth and talent thanks to Stille’s improvement, another step from Daniels and the emergence of young players like Rogers and Robinson.

In 2021, the Huskers return virtually all of their production from last year save a few snaps from Keem Green, who transferred after the season.

The biggest storyline this spring, then, is how many players can put themselves in position to join a rotation that at this point probably features at least five (Stille, Daniels, Rogers, Robinson and Riley)?

Thomas has experience and was in the rotation until injuries limited him to two games. Wildeman has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but NU likes his future still.