Spring setup: Veterans lead the way, young guys look for roles in Husker TE room

Spring storyline

The job for Allen and Vokolek, two regulars in 2020 for the Huskers, is to continue to develop as all-around players. The Huskers liked Allen's performance in the pass game and Vokolek's work in the run game. Both are capable of more in both departments, too.

From there, the spring is largely about determining roles. What is Hickman's moving forward? He was a package player in 2020, seeing limited time as a blocker primarily. Can he expand from there? Can NU find him a setup that allows him to tap into his strengths more consistently?

And what about Fidone? He's the most heralded of NU's 2021 recruits and though coaches are usually reserved about projecting players before their first spring ball, the thinking is that Fidone will be in a position to contribute early.

What might that look like? Is he an all-the-time player? Essentially a receiver to start? Something else?

Overall, it should be a fun spring for Beckton and company as they sort through a number of quality options.