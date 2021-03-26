Spring setup: Returning senior safeties provide a boost, but who's next in line?

Saturday: Defensive two-deep

Returning scholarship players: seniors Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams; redshirt freshmen Myles Farmer, Javin Wright and Noa Pola-Gates; freshman Isaac Gifford.

New this spring: None. Koby Bretz arrives this summer.

Veteran presence: Nebraska has it in spades in the middle of its secondary, considering Williams and Dismuke are both multi-year contributors and each decided to return for a sixth collegiate season.

Both seniors have dealt with serious injuries over the course of their careers, but both stayed healthy and played in all eight games for the Huskers in 2020 and finished third and fourth on the roster in tackles.

Spring storyline

Nebraska got a big boost this offseason when its starting senior pair decided to come back for another year in Lincoln. Those two still have room to get better — head coach Scott Frost, for example, said he believes Deontai Williams is a no-doubt NFL player with another year of development — but much of the focus this spring will be on the young guys coming up behind those two.