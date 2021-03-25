Spring setup: One of the Huskers' fiercest position battles could be at cornerback

New this spring: freshman Marques Buford.

Veteran presence: Taylor-Britt has steadily ascended into a standout on defense for Nebraska and he will enter 2021 as perhaps the Blackshirts’ best player and top professional prospect. He settled in nicely to a full-time cornerback role in 2020, earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in the process and could be one of the best defensive backs in the country this fall.

Spring storyline

While Taylor-Britt’s continued ascendance will be fun to track, the real action this spring will be the competition for the starting job opposite him.

Nebraska has several candidates for the job, beginning with sophomores Quinton Newsome and Braxton Clark. Newsome has been a productive role player the past two years and now will try to solidify a full-time job. Clark is a huge corner at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, but he has played well in spot duty, including a start in 2019 at Purdue. He missed all of 2020 with a shoulder injury but should be healthy or mostly healthy this spring.