Spring setup: Jobs to be won, progress to be made on the OL for Huskers

Spring storyline

Nebraska’s young corps was up and down in 2020 as Jurgens, Benhart and Piper each had bouts with inconsistency but also showed flashes of why the coaching staff is so high on them. Still, NU is faced with replacing a total of 95 starts and 118 appearances from three outgoing seniors.

It's shaping up to be a spring of heavy competition in Austin's group. The question, practically speaking, is how many jobs are truly up for grabs?

One guard spot, most certainly, is available. Can anybody challenge Piper for the other or Benhart/Corcoran for a starting tackle job? The top of the candidate list to make a push for a tackle spot figures to include Banks, a promising redshirt freshman, though NU could also look at him inside.

In addition to the starting jobs on the line, it's imperative that starting experience translates to progress for the young corps and that Jurgens puts inconsistency snapping the football in the rearview mirror for good.

