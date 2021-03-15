Spring setup: Jobs to be won, progress to be made on the OL for Huskers

As the March 30 start of spring football draws nearer for Nebraska, the Journal Star is taking a brief look at each position on the roster and where the Huskers stand.
This week is the offensive side of the ball, beginning with Greg Austin's offensive line group.
Today: Offensive line
Tuesday: Tight end
Wednesday: Running back
Thursday: Wide receiver
Friday: Quarterback
Saturday: Offensive two-deep projection
Returning scholarship players: Starters Cam Jurgens, Bryce Benhart, Ethan Piper and Turner Corcoran (one game), reserves Broc Bando, Trent Hixon, Matt Sichterman, Brant Banks, Jimmy Fritzsche, Michael Lynn and Alex Conn.
New this spring: Freshmen Teddy Prochazka, Henry Lutovksy and Branson Yager.
Walk-on to watch: Sophomore Nouredin Nouili.
Veteran presence: Hixson lost a starting spot in 2020, but could be in the mix for a guard job this spring and also might be NU's No. 2 center behind Jurgens.
Spring storyline
Nebraska’s young corps was up and down in 2020 as Jurgens, Benhart and Piper each had bouts with inconsistency but also showed flashes of why the coaching staff is so high on them. Still, NU is faced with replacing a total of 95 starts and 118 appearances from three outgoing seniors.
It's shaping up to be a spring of heavy competition in Austin's group. The question, practically speaking, is how many jobs are truly up for grabs?
One guard spot, most certainly, is available. Can anybody challenge Piper for the other or Benhart/Corcoran for a starting tackle job? The top of the candidate list to make a push for a tackle spot figures to include Banks, a promising redshirt freshman, though NU could also look at him inside.
In addition to the starting jobs on the line, it's imperative that starting experience translates to progress for the young corps and that Jurgens puts inconsistency snapping the football in the rearview mirror for good.
