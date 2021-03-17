Spring setup: Is there a more wide-open position on the Husker roster than a young RB group?

As the March 30 start of spring football draws nearer for Nebraska, the Journal Star is taking a brief look at each position on the roster and where the Huskers stand. This week continues with Ryan Held’s running backs room.
Monday: Offensive line
Tuesday: Tight end
Today: Running back
Thursday: Wide receiver
Friday: Quarterback
Saturday: Offensive two-deep projection
Returning scholarship players: Redshirt freshmen Rahmir Johnson and Ronald Thompkins; freshmen Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison.
New this spring: Sophomore Markese Stepp and freshman Gabe Ervin.
Walk-on to watch: Cooper Jewett.
Veteran presence: As you can see above, there’s not much. Stepp, a USC transfer, has the most Division I experience, having compiled 100 carries over three seasons in Los Angeles. Among the returning players, Johnson has the most career carries at just 29.
Spring storyline
There might not be a more wide-open position room on Nebraska’s roster than running back. Dedrick Mills is off to pursue his professional dreams and NU’s second-leading non-quarterback rusher, Wan’Dale Robinson, transferred to Kentucky.
The above group returns a grand total of 38 carries from 2020 to the field this spring, and that means opportunity abounds.
Stepp is the logical candidate to be the front-man, considering his FBS experience. He’s a big, powerful player at 6-foot and 235 pounds. He’s also battled injuries in his college career.
Each of the four returning scholarship players is in a little bit of a different spot. Johnson is trying to gain more solid footing on a role in his third year. Scott is trying to build on the time he saw in 2020 as a rookie. Thompkins is trying to get over injury and inconsistency once and for all. Morrison is trying to get onto the field for the first time and show what made him a prized recruit in NU’s eyes.
Don’t let Ervin get too far to the periphery, though. He’s built like a three-down back, is already on campus and comes from a talented, winning program in Georgia.
In a wide-open race, anything can happen. But NU needs somebody (or somebodies) to step to the forefront, and quickly.
— Parker Gabriel
