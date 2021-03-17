Spring setup: Is there a more wide-open position on the Husker roster than a young RB group?

Walk-on to watch: Cooper Jewett.

Veteran presence: As you can see above, there’s not much. Stepp, a USC transfer, has the most Division I experience, having compiled 100 carries over three seasons in Los Angeles. Among the returning players, Johnson has the most career carries at just 29.

Spring storyline

There might not be a more wide-open position room on Nebraska’s roster than running back. Dedrick Mills is off to pursue his professional dreams and NU’s second-leading non-quarterback rusher, Wan’Dale Robinson, transferred to Kentucky.

The above group returns a grand total of 38 carries from 2020 to the field this spring, and that means opportunity abounds.

Stepp is the logical candidate to be the front-man, considering his FBS experience. He’s a big, powerful player at 6-foot and 235 pounds. He’s also battled injuries in his college career.