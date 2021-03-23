Spring setup: Honas' return, progress from Reimer and Henrich put ILBs in good position

Veteran presence: Honas’ return to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA puts him in a unique position. He’s a junior college player who now will log four seasons at a Division I college, too. Honas has steadily grown into a regular for the Huskers. He suffered a knee injury in 2018, played better late in the season in 2019 as he got back to fully healthy and then took another step forward in 2020. He’s the bridge to a wave of young players, and he’ll be looked to as the leader in Ruud’s group this fall.

Spring storyline

Honas’ return helped fortify what could end up being a deep group for the Huskers. Reimer burst onto the scene in 2020 and Ruud said the Lincoln North Star graduate’s challenge is to be one of the best in the Big Ten. Henrich has moved between inside and outside, but settled in and played the best of his young career late in the season inside. Then there’s Kolarevic, a graduate transfer from Northern Iowa who has two years of eligibility remaining and arrived on campus in January.