Spring setup: Coming off redshirt season, McCaffrey looks to fit in Husker offensive plans

Over the final week before Nebraska starts spring football on March 9, the Journal Star is taking a closer look at six players coming off redshirt seasons that have interesting springs ahead.

The Huskers have 22 redshirt freshmen plus a couple of older players coming off of a redshirt season in which they were either limited to four or fewer games or didn’t play at all. That represents more than 30% of NU’s scholarship players on the roster.

It’s a group that will have a lot to say about Nebraska’s fortunes in 2020 and beyond.

Luke McCaffrey, redshirt freshman, quarterback

Let’s jump right into it. McCaffrey played in four games for Nebraska as a freshman and put his athleticism and play-making ability on display. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry on 24 attempts, completed 9 of 12 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a pass for 12 yards.