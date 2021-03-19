Spring setup: Big stretch ahead for veteran Martinez, youngster Smothers in QB room

Better play from his weapons and from the offensive line would help in 2021, but Martinez must also reduce his fumble rate and push the ball down the field more accurately.

Behind him, the question is whether NU has enough with Luke McCaffrey off to Louisville. Smothers faces a critical spring, and Verduzco and coach Scott Frost must determine whether he’s ready to be the second option. Remember, Martinez has missed time in each of his three seasons. Haarberg has the benefit of arriving on campus in January, too.

Three scholarship quarterbacks is pretty thin to go into a regular season with, but big springs from Smothers, Haarberg and/or one of the walk-ons, might be enough to convince Frost and Verduzco they can go for it. Otherwise, they'll look to the portal after spring ball.

— Parker Gabriel

