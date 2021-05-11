Spring post-op: What's next after a steady spring for experienced OLB group?

What we didn’t: Whether the group can functionally go any deeper than that. There are a bunch of candidates, from veteran Damian Jackson to younger players like Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler or the heirs apparent to the Domann spot in Javin Wright and Isaac Gifford.

It’s also unclear if Nebraska has a real quarterback disruptor at the position. Domann is versatile and a play-maker. But a bona fide pass-rusher? Still TBD.

Standout player: The best bet for the group in that regard might just be Payne, who played hard and showed a bit of a knack for it despite playing “like a robot.” His 2020 was as disjointed as anybody on the team. A full offseason, a trimmer figure and some confidence could go a long way. He had a good spring and said along the way that he feels like he’s in a much better spot than last fall.