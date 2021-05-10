Spring post-op: What we learned, questions remaining, a stock-riser and more on the Husker DL

It was expected to be a deep group in 2021 and spring ball reinforced that. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said he has at least six players he can trust and potentially seven in Ben Stille, Ty Robinson, Casey Rogers, Damion Daniels, Jordon Riley, Deontre Thomas and walk-on Colton Feist.

What we didn’t

It’s still unclear if any of NU’s next wave of players — think Nash Hutmacher, Marquis Black, Mosai Newsom and Ru’Quan Buckley — will be able to crack the rotation this fall. That’s not a bad problem to have at this stage for Tuioti, who overall was complimentary of the work his young players did this spring.

Standout player

Stille is the unquestioned leader of the group, but Robinson appears to be next in line. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder got a ton of snaps in 2020 and is poised to be one of the best players on the defense as soon as this fall. If he starts generating a consistent pass rush this year, he will be a problem for many Big Ten offensive lines.

Stock-riser