Spring post-op: We learned why Scott Frost says this is the best group of WRs he's had at NU
Spring post-op: We learned why Scott Frost says this is the best group of WRs he's had at NU

Nebraska football practice, 4.17

Nebraska wide receiver Omar Manning catches a pass during a football practice at Memorial Stadium on April 17.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk about the lull in the college football world before a wild June of recruiting visits and workouts begins. In baseball, Spencer Schwellenbach is rising up MLB Draft boards while the Huskers found out Friday that they will not play host to a regional in the NCAA Tournament. 

With spring ball in the rearview mirror, Nebraska rolls into the summer having answered some questions over the course of its 15 spring practices and with some still remaining.

Where does each position stand heading into the summer? The Journal Star is looking at one a day.

The series continues through NU's offense today with the wide receivers.

Monday: Quarterbacks

Tuesday: Running backs

Today: Wide receivers

Thursday: Tight ends

Today: Offensive line

Saturday: Offensive depth chart projection

What we learned

We learned why coach Scott Frost says this is the best and deepest group of pass-catchers he’s had at Nebraska. The ultimate test will come this fall, though, but with Samori Toure (likely backed by youngsters Will Nixon and Alante Brown) in the slot and a group of outside receivers that’s headed by Oliver Martin, Omar Manning, Zavier Betts and several others who could be in the rotation, the Huskers at the very least have options. Martin, Manning and Betts all look like candidates to take big steps forward productionwise in their second years with the program.

What we didn’t

We didn’t get much of a preview of Brown’s potential Year 2 jump after he suffered an injury that put his arm in a cast and held him out of the second half of spring ball at least. There were only limited chances to see NU’s progress in terms of trying to throw the ball down the field, which will be a major indicator of just how much progress the group has made.

Standout player

There are a bunch of candidates, but let’s go with Martin. The walk-on transfer from Iowa was thrown into the mix last year and had a little success despite not knowing the ins and outs of the system. Now he’s comfortable and the impressive athleticism that made him a heralded high school recruit is showing through. Martin ran by defensive backs not named Cam Taylor-Britt regularly in open sessions, and Wyatt Liewer said he didn’t think Martin lost a one-on-one rep all spring.

Stock-riser

Manning. Frost called him an offense-changer when he signed in December 2019, but he appeared in just one game last fall and struggled to stay healthy. It wasn’t clear what his future would hold, but Manning by all accounts had a good winter conditioning and then stacked a productive spring on top of it. The imposing 6-foot-4, 225-pounder showed flashes of the talent that makes him a different package than even NU’s other bigger players like Betts and Toure. The stock’s moving in the right direction. Now the task for all parties is to keep it headed upward.

Summer to-do list

Stay healthy, refine timing and comfort level with quarterback Adrian Martinez, and then see if any of the three incoming freshmen — Latrell Neville, Shawn Hardy II and Kamonte Grimes — can make a run at contributing early after arriving in June.

Parker Gabriel

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

