Spring post-op: Thomas Fidone's debut will have to wait, NU has veteran core at TE

With spring ball in the rearview mirror, Nebraska rolls into the summer having answered some questions over the course of its 15 spring practices and with some still remaining.
Where does each position stand heading into the summer? The Journal Star is looking at one a day.
The series continues through NU's offense today with the tight ends.
Today: Tight ends
Friday: Offensive line
Saturday: Offensive depth chart projection
What we learned
The debut of freshman Thomas Fidone is going to have to wait. The heralded 2021 recruit suffered a knee injury that required surgery midway through camp, and the best hope for his return is somewhere in the middle of the season this fall.
All the same, it was already going to be a veteran group led by juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek. The injury likely solidifies Chris Hickman’s role as the third man in Sean Beckton’s position room, and he could have a bigger role than in his first two seasons.
What we didn’t
We didn’t get much of a look at the two promising freshmen. Fidone went down after what Beckton said was his best practice of the spring, and Norris graduate James Carnie started slowly while rehabilitating from winter shoulder surgery. The third member of Nebraska’s incoming tight end class, Creighton Prep’s A.J. Rollins, is slated to arrive on campus this summer.
Standout player
Allen and Vokolek weren’t pushed heavily in the sessions open to reporters. Allen made it clear this spring that captaincy is one of his goals. The Aurora native has gradually expanded his game and leadership role through his time at NU and is primed for a big season. Vokolek should also be an all-around player. He had at least one knock-back block in the spring game, and NU will take as much of that as he can give.
Stock-riser
Incomplete in a small group of scholarship players. It would have been Fidone, whom Beckton was highly complimentary of after an otherwise rough scrimmage for the offense.
“I'm really, really proud of him,” Beckton said then, days before Fidone’s injury.
Summer to-do list
Allen and Vokolek are gearing up to be used heavily over a full-length season. It will be interesting to see if Hickman, a willing blocker, can get himself more integrated into the passing game. NU will have a tough call this fall as Fidone gets toward being healthy, but there shouldn’t be a temptation to get him back on the field before he’s fully ready. He’s got a lot of football and a bright future ahead.
— Parker Gabriel
