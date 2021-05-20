Spring post-op: Thomas Fidone's debut will have to wait, NU has veteran core at TE

Saturday: Offensive depth chart projection

What we learned

The debut of freshman Thomas Fidone is going to have to wait. The heralded 2021 recruit suffered a knee injury that required surgery midway through camp, and the best hope for his return is somewhere in the middle of the season this fall.

All the same, it was already going to be a veteran group led by juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek. The injury likely solidifies Chris Hickman’s role as the third man in Sean Beckton’s position room, and he could have a bigger role than in his first two seasons.

What we didn’t

We didn’t get much of a look at the two promising freshmen. Fidone went down after what Beckton said was his best practice of the spring, and Norris graduate James Carnie started slowly while rehabilitating from winter shoulder surgery. The third member of Nebraska’s incoming tight end class, Creighton Prep’s A.J. Rollins, is slated to arrive on campus this summer.

Standout player