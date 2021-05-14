Spring post-op: Taking a comprehensive look at the Husker safeties, led by Dismuke, Williams

Today: Safeties

Saturday: Defensive depth chart projection

What we learned: Nebraska is really happy to have Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams back for their sixth seasons in college. No position benefited more from the extra year of eligibility than NU’s safeties. Even though it pushes somebody like Myles Farmer out of a likely starting job, he said midway through spring that he was really glad to have the seniors back so he could keep learning from them and pushing them. That’s the kind of respect the senior duo has in the back end of the Husker defense.

What we didn’t: The biggest question is one that won’t really be answered until the season rolls around: Just how ready are Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates for primetime? Farmer certainly gave a good first impression with two interceptions in the first half against Northwestern last year, but then was hurt against Purdue and still somewhat limited in the spring. Fisher trusts the young pair — he calls them 1.5s instead of No. 2s — and they’ll get a chance to show why sooner or later.