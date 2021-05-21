Spring post-op: NU offensive line has four starters set — what about the fifth?

Standout player

The top group didn’t get much live work in front of reporters this spring. Jurgens appeared to have a healthy session and continues to establish himself as one of the roster’s most explosive athletes. He jumped 34.5 inches in the vertical jump at 290.5 pounds. If the snapping issues that have pestered him and held back the offense at times are cured, he could be in for a big year.

Stock-riser

Corcoran is a good candidate, considering he’s going to be a freshman starting at left tackle, but we sort of assumed he’d take that job already. Nouili didn’t crack the rotation a year ago even though he was eligible, but Austin said he lost weight over the winter and looked like he was “becoming a real dude,” this spring. Nouili appears to be the No. 2 left tackle at the moment, but he could conceivably play four positions and might be next in line for playing time behind Sichterman and Banks.

Summer to-do list