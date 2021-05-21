 Skip to main content
Spring post-op: NU offensive line has four starters set — what about the fifth?
Spring post-op: NU offensive line has four starters set — what about the fifth?

Red-White Spring Game 5.1

Red team's Cameron Jurgens helps defend against the White team during the Red-White Spring Game on May 1 at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

With spring ball in the rearview mirror, Nebraska rolls into the summer having answered some questions over the course of its 15 spring practices and with some still remaining.

Where does each position stand heading into the summer? The Journal Star is looking at one a day.

The series continues through NU's offense today with the offensive line.

Monday: Quarterbacks

Tuesday: Running backs

Wednesday: Wide receivers

Thursday: Tight ends

Today: Offensive line

Saturday: Offensive depth chart projection

What we learned

Greg Austin has nine players he feels really good about and seemingly six in contention for starting jobs. Four are set — Turner Corcoran at left tackle, Ethan Piper at left guard, Cam Jurgens at center and Bryce Benhart at right tackle — and Matt Sichterman and Brant Banks are battling for the right guard spot.

Other key reserves include Nouredin Nouili (No. 2 left tackle, potential swing player) and Trent Hixson (No. 2 center, versatile on the interior).

What we didn’t

It’s not clear who’s going to win the right guard job yet and it’s not clear if more radical ideas — for example, sliding Benhart into guard and putting Banks at right tackle — have been extensively considered.

The biggest thing we didn’t learn, and can’t until Aug. 28, is if the mostly young group with lots of talent and promise is truly ready to become a strength of the offense. There were flashes in 2020, but also inconsistency. That comes with being a first-year player like Benhart and Piper were. Now, everybody will find out together whether this group is ready to be in the upper echelon or if it’s another year of mediocre play overall.

Standout player

The top group didn’t get much live work in front of reporters this spring. Jurgens appeared to have a healthy session and continues to establish himself as one of the roster’s most explosive athletes. He jumped 34.5 inches in the vertical jump at 290.5 pounds. If the snapping issues that have pestered him and held back the offense at times are cured, he could be in for a big year.

Stock-riser

Corcoran is a good candidate, considering he’s going to be a freshman starting at left tackle, but we sort of assumed he’d take that job already. Nouili didn’t crack the rotation a year ago even though he was eligible, but Austin said he lost weight over the winter and looked like he was “becoming a real dude,” this spring. Nouili appears to be the No. 2 left tackle at the moment, but he could conceivably play four positions and might be next in line for playing time behind Sichterman and Banks.

Summer to-do list

Just keep gelling, basically. Austin said this spring, essentially, that the work is never done. Corcoran talked after the spring game about the rapport he’s built with Piper. Someone will win the right guard job next to Benhart. For this group in particular, the big test arrives Aug. 28 and then weekly thereafter. The pieces are mostly in place. What will the final picture look like?

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

