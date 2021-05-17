Spring post-op: Martinez is QB1, but NU quarterback room has some work to do this summer

Behind Martinez, we learned a critical piece of the puzzle as well: Coach Scott Frost feels good enough about the depth behind Martinez that he doesn’t think the Huskers have to take a transfer this summer.

What we didn’t

Exactly what order those players behind Martinez will line up in. Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg and walk-on Matt Masker each have strengths and limitations at this point, and the competition for the No. 2 job will continue into fall camp.

Standout player

It’s got to be Martinez. He’s the clear-cut starter and by all accounts he had a good spring.

The proof is going to be in the pudding, of course, but Frost and Lubick see a big jump in production coming for the Fresno, California, native. The key, as it’s been in the past with Martinez, is going to be whether he’s able to better protect the ball.

Stock-riser

Haarberg. The freshman from Kearney Catholic is making the jump from C-1 football to the Big Ten, but is learning the system and has impressed the staff with his pure arm talent.

“He made a few throws during spring that everybody kind of turned and looked at each other,” Frost said last week.