Spring post-op: From the oldest in the room to the youngest, a look at how NU's ILB picture could unfold

What we didn’t: Similar to the outside backers, it’s still unclear just how far down the list Barrett Ruud will be comfortable going on gamedays. That list is one player shorter without Honas in the mix, which would seem to slide Garrett Snodgrass up into the No. 4 spot. After him, the best candidates are Jackson Hannah, Eteva Mauga-Clements or perhaps a walk-on.

Standout player: Could give the nod to Kolarevic again here, and with only a “thud” half of the spring game for the top group, there really is very little live work on which to base a choice this spring from the outside. In a midspring conversation with reporters, Reimer said he felt comfortable and faster and primed to build on a breakout 2020 in which he finished fifth on the team in tackles despite missing two games.

Stock-riser: Less of a stock status, but freshmen Randolph Kpai and Seth Malcom each have really nice length for the position. Both, though, will need to fill out considerably over their careers, which NU knew when it signed the pair. Still, intriguing young players on the defensive side.