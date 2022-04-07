Spring Game Preview: A guide to Nebraska's new-look offense, including 4 intriguing players

The Mark Whipple/Scott Frost "marriage" of offensive minds will be a point of intrigue this fall. On Saturday, we get a glimpse.

From the known commodities to the fresh faces, we go position-by-position in this comprehensive guide to the unit.

Quarterback

Known commodities: Logan Smothers, so.; Heinrich Haarberg, rfr.; Matt Masker, jr.

Fresh faces: Casey Thompson, jr.; Chubba Purdy, rfr.; Richard Torres, fr.

Don’t forget about: Jarrett Synek, rfr. Spencer Arceneaux, rfr.

What to watch for: Is Thompson performing with an obvious level of comfort? The charismatic transfer from Texas is learning yet another offensive system, and his proficiency in operating the Whipple/Frost system will be interesting to watch because he’s likely to be the starter come autumn. Smothers, though, could push Thompson. In fact, if you’re a Nebraska fan, you hope Smothers or somebody is pushing Thompson every day. Keep in mind, Purdy, a transfer from Florida State, has been limited most of the spring by a foot injury.

Offensive line

Known commodities: Brant Banks, so.; Bryce Benhart, so.; Turner Corcoran, so.; Ethan Piper, so.; Teddy Prochazka, so.; Nouredin Nouili, jr.; Broc Bando, sr.; Trent Hixson, sr.

Fresh faces: Hunter Anthony, jr.; Kevin Williams, sr.

Don’t forget about: Henry Lutovsky, rfr.; Ezra Miller, so.; Michael Lynn, so.; Alex Conn, rfr.

What to watch for: According to tight ends coach Sean Beckton, this group has consistently generated a strong running game this spring. With Piper likely sidelined by injury, look for Hixson to take most of the reps with the first-string offense. Meanwhile, two critical pieces — Corcoran and Prochazka — have sat out of live action this spring because of injuries. Transfers Anthony (Oklahoma State) and Williams (Northern Colorado) are pushing for playing time at tackle and guard, respectively. Keep an eye on Lutovsky, regarded as a rising young talent in the program.

Running back

Known commodities: Gabe Ervin Jr., rfr.; Rahmir Johnson, so.; Jaquez Yant, so.; Markese Stepp, jr.

Fresh face: Anthony Grant, jr.

Don’t forget about: Cooper Jewett, so.; Zach Weinmaster, so.

What to watch for: Grant, a transfer from New Mexico Military Institute, stamped himself this spring as a possibility to take over the starting role come fall. But the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Yant also has enjoyed a strong spring by basically all accounts, putting himself in position to take the No. 1 spot on the depth chart. Johnson was very productive last season and likely will have a prominent spot in the offense because the 5-10, 185-pound New Jersey native has excellent hands and is one of the team’s fastest players. Ervin continues to recover from a knee injury suffered last season. If he’s healthy come August (as expected), he’ll be a major factor in this discussion, and perhaps the starter.

Tight end

Known commodities: Travis Vokolek, sr.; Chancellor Brewington, sr.; Chris Hickman, so.

Fresh faces: AJ Rollins, rfr.; James Carnie, rfr., Nate Boerkircher, rfr.

What to watch for: Watch the three redshirt freshmen listed here, all of them, because veterans Vokolek, Brewington and Hickman all are sidelined with injury, as is Thomas Fidone. The former four-star prospect Fidone, a redshirt freshman from Council Bluffs, Iowa, suffered a knee injury early in spring camp and is now on crutches. Frost hasn’t provided details on the extent of Fidone’s injury and how much time he will miss. Meanwhile, Boerkircher, a walk-on from Aurora, has drawn ample praise from the coaching staff, with Frost going so far as to say the 6-4, 235-pounder has been “highlighted” in the offense at times this spring. Said Beckton: “He’s become a run blocker, (and) I don’t think he’s had a drop all spring.”

Receiver

Known commodities: Alante Brown, so.; Brody Belt, jr.; Wyatt Liewer, jr.; Omar Manning, sr.; Oliver Martin, sr.

Fresh faces: Trey Palmer, jr.; Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, jr.; Victor Jones, fr.

Don’t forget about: Latrell Neville, rfr.; Kamonte Grimes, rfr.; Shawn Hardy II, rfr., Ty Hahn, rfr.

What to watch for: It makes sense for fans to size up Palmer, a transfer from LSU, because Nebraska clearly wants him to be a focal point of the offense, if not the focal point. Garcia-Castaneda, a transfer from New Mexico State, was limited this spring by injury but is expected to be a key contributor come fall. Brown, after battling shoulder issues the past two seasons, has enjoyed a strong spring. Manning and Martin are two other veterans on whom new receivers coach Mickey Joseph will lean hard. Zavier Betts, a sophomore from Bellevue West, was involved in six practices this spring before Frost announced March 24 that he’s no longer on the team. Joseph leaves open the possibility of Betts returning, saying the decision ultimately will be in Frost’s hands.

Four most intriguing players

Casey Thompson: How could he not be on this list? He’s a vocal leader, he has a big NIL deal, and he likely will have the keys to the offense come autumn.

Trey Palmer: Again, we ask: How could he not be on this list? He caught 30 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns at LSU last season, and much bigger things are expected of him in 2022.

Alante Brown: Frost recently said of Brown, "He’s had a really good offseason and he really has a voice in the wide receiver room that we’ve needed.”

Anthony Grant: Nebraska needs a running back to emerge who perhaps could begin to restore the program’s prestige at the position. Is Grant that guy?

Question that could be answered Saturday

Has the offensive line really made discernible progress, as coaches have indicated throughout the spring?

Question that won't be answered until fall

How smoothly will players be able to operate a new offensive look that combines Frost and Mark Whipple’s systems?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.